Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (11/6/2024)
The regular season wrapped up for the Missouri high school football season.
The top 25, for the most, part had last week off. There were a few that played and those that did rolled to wins -— MICDS and Lafayette (Wildwood).
This week's games include Lee's Summit facing off against Rockhurst in a battle of Top 25 teams. Can defending Class 6 champion Liberty North keep the season alive and avenge an earlier loss to rival Liberty?
Here is the SBLive Missouri Top 25 football rankings for Wednesday, Nov. 6 2024:
Missouri high school football rankings
1. Lutheran North (8-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Mike Clark and Trey Bass have been solid receivers for the Crusaders. Clark is the team leader with 589 yards — on 24 catches — and his 9 receiving touchdowns make him the team leader in that category. Bass has a stat line of 28/537/8. Lutheran North plays Jennings this week.
2. Cardinal Ritter (7-1)
Previous ranking: 2
After losing the regular-season finale, the Lions will start the quest for a third straight state title when they host St. Mary’s South Side this week. This will be the first meeting for the two since 2021 — a win by St. Mary’s.
3. CBC (8-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Idle last week, the Cadets will look to extend its 7-game winning streak this season when they host Marquette. This will be the sixth postseason showdown between the two schools in the last eight years — and CBC has won the previous six.
4. Nixa (9-0)
Previous ranking: 4
The Springfield QB Club named RB Dylan Rebura the player of the year, DB Parker Mann the defensive player of the year and John Perry the coach of the year. The Eagles will play Ozark for the second in four weeks — winning 48-3 on Oct. 8.
5. Lee’s Summit North (9-0)
Previous ranking: 5
The 2024 season started with a 34-0 win over Ray-Pec and the two teams will meet again this week. Ray-Pec, winless heading into last week, pulled out a 27-26 win to prevent a second showdown with Lee’s Summit North for the Broncos.
6. De Smet (7-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Eastern Michigan pledge Quincy Byas had 46 tackles and 15 sacks during the regular season for De Smet. The Spartans will play Pattonville this week.
7. Kearney (9-0)
Previous ranking: 7
The regular season ended with three straight games of scoring at least 50 points. This week the Bulldogs will host Van Horn in the first meeting between in recent history dating back to the 2004 season.
8. Blair Oaks (8-1)
Previous ranking: 8
In one of the weird quirks to the postseason, the Falcons will play Southern Boone for the second consecutive time after winning 42-0 on Oct. 25. Blair Oaks carries a 15-game winning streak against the Eagles, but was hit by injuries in the last meeting.
9. Platte County (9-0)
Previous ranking: 9
The Pirates' defense will be tasked with trying to slow down Vanderbilt pledge Gabe Fields from St. Joseph Central. The Pirates have won the last three meetings but they were in 2021, 2015 and 2014.
10. Eureka (9-0)
Previous ranking: 10
The Wildcats will look to keep the perfect season alive with a home game against Washington. This is the first postseason meeting since 2000 and the first game since a 2011 win. After a 1-3 start, the Blue Jays are 7-3.
11. Rock Bridge (8-1)
Previous ranking: 11
A win against a 4-win St. Dominic team would give the Bruins a third-straight 9-win season. St. Dominic has lost its last three in its first year in Class 6.
12. MICDS (8-2)
Previous ranking: 12
The Rams were one of the few teams on this list that played last week, blasting McCluer, 49-0. The team had 15 sacks in the win with Adrian Ritchey having a team-high 3. Chaminade Prep (5-5) is up next and the Rams are 4-0 since 2021 against the Red Devils.
13. Carthage (8-1)
Previous ranking: 13
For the third time in the last 7 years, the Tigers will have a back-to-back opponent. After beating Neosho 42-20, the Tigers will host the Wildcats for the second time in three weeks. The current win streak is 18 in a row against the Central Ozark Conference rival.
14. Helias Catholic (8-1)
Previous ranking: 14
A Central Missouri Activities Conference rematch is up next for the Crusaders, who face Camdenton. The Lakers beat Rolla to move on to face Helias, which won 38-8 on Sept. 20.
15. Seneca (9-0)
Previous ranking: 15
After a week off, the Indians will face a longtime rival in Big 8 Conference foe Aurora this week. They won 56-14 in Aurora on Sept. 27 and have won the past 7 against the Houn’ Dawgs.
16. Seckman (9-0)
Previous ranking: 16
The Jaguars are very balanced offensively without a 1,000-yard passer or a 1,000-yard runner. Four different ball carries have at least 300 yards and Brady Ambrose and Ben Lewis each have 12 touchdown runs. Seckman plays Oakville for the second time this year.
17. Troy Buchanan (9-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Francis Howell Central is the district opening foe for the Trojans, which got a bye. Troy Buchanan posted a 43-7 win over Francis Howell Central on Sept. 27 — the 9th straight win in the series.
18. Lafayette Wildwood (9-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Lafayette now has 9 wins for the first time since 2013 after a 45-7 win over Parkway Central last week. QB Jack Behl tossed two touchdowns to Robby Preckel — who has caught 14 of Behl’s 26-touchdown passes. An 8-2 Rockwood Summit squad is up next for the Lancers.
19. St. Pius X Kansas City (8-1)
Previous ranking: 19
St. Pius X is rushing for 150 yards and throwing for 125 yards per game this fall. The Warriors start in the Class 5 football postseason was a 69-14 win over William Chrisman. Now the team that was in Class 3 last year faces a Fort Osage team that is 7-3.
20. Lee’s Summit (7-2)
Previous ranking: 20
The Tigers have one of the rare top-25 showdowns in its first playoff game this year. They will play host to Rockhurst in what will surely be a winner moves on and the loser ends the season and exits this poll.
21. Liberty North (6-3)
Previous ranking: 21
The Eagles are still the reigning state champions for at least one more week. Andy Lierman’s squad will have to flip the results of an early-season loss to Liberty if they want to keep the season going. Liberty North has won the past 3 Class 6 playoff games against the crosstown rivals.
22. Jackson (7-2)
Previous ranking: 22
The Indians have a tough draw in the Class 6 District 1 bracket with Lindbergh, which is 8-2. Luckily for Jackson, the game is at The Pit — where only one team left with a win in the past 8 years.
23. Blue Springs South (7-2)
Previous ranking: 23
This is another Kansas City area game where two schools in the same town will face off. While Liberty-Liberty North is one, the other is Blue Springs heading to Blue Springs South for the second meeting this year. The Jaguars have won the last three meetings, but have lost the last three playoff clashes — 2013, 2017 and 2018.
24. Rockhurst (6-3)
Previous ranking: 24
As mentioned above, the Hawklets will face No. 20 Lee’s Summit in a Class 6 District 6 semifinal game. History is on the side of the private school in this showdown — 7 wins in a row dating back to 1982.
25. Branson (9-0)
Previous ranking: 25
The first undefeated regular season since 1994, the Pirates play Springfield Glendale for the second year in a row in districts. Last year it was a first-round match and this time it’s a semifinal clash.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivemo