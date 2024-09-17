Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (9/17/2024)
Week 3 of the Missouri high school football season featured some likely outcomes as the top 10 remains unchanged. Some teams we had ranked fell out as other teams surged into the top 25.
Here is the SBLive Missouri Top 25 football rankings for Tuesday, Sept. 17:
Missouri high school football rankings
As of September 16, 2024
1. Cardinal Ritter (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Carson Boyd completed 22 of 26 passes for 406 yards and a trio of touchdowns to help the Lions rally from an early deficit to beat Francis Howell.
2. De Smet (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
The De Smet defense has allowed a touchdown or less in all three games and the 3 points allowed to SLUH were the season-low. The last time the Spartans’ defense had a stretch was from Week 4 to 6 in 2021.
3. Lutheran North (2-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Martez Stephenson ran for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 54-7 win over John Burroughs. The next day, he took a visit to South Dakota State.
4. Nixa (3-0)
Previous ranking: 4
The Eagles continue to steamroll opponents and the latest team was Joplin, a 49-0 win in Central Ozark Conference play for Nixa. This week, the Eagles face Carthage in what may determine who the league champ will be.
5. CBC (2-1)
Previous ranking: 5
The Cadets played their first Missouri foe of the year and won handily — 48-7 over Chaminade College Prep. QB Nick McClellan threw three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half.
6. Liberty North (2-1)
Previous ranking: 6
How did the Class 6 champions respond after a loss? The Eagles returned a pair of punts for touchdowns — by Ryne Jensen and Davyne Jones — and blanked Lee’s Summit West 31-0.
7. Lee’s Summit North (3-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Running back Quad Chatman ran for a pair of scores to help the Broncos take an early lead in what was a win against Mill Valley, the Kansas Class 5A champion from last year.
8. Kearney (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8
The last time the Class 4 champions lost was last season against Smithville. When the two Highway 92 rivals clashed last week, the Bulldogs avenged that loss in a 38-14 victory. Aiden Arellano returned the first offensive play of the game for a pick-six to set the tone.
9. Blair Oaks (2-1)
Previous ranking: 9
The Falcons bounced back from a loss to Lutheran North by hammering Osage, 42-0, on Friday. Hayden Lackman scored four times on the ground in the first half.
10. Platte County (3-0)
Previous ranking: 10
On Saturday, Quarterback Rocco Marriott was at the Nebraska game. The night before, the junior threw three touchdowns and ran for another to help the Pirates stay unbeaten.
11. MICDS (2-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Noah Menneke threw four touchdowns between the second and third quarters and tallied 210 yards through the air in a 42-7 win for the Rams over Westminster Christian Academy.
12. Helias (3-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Sam Lopez had a 42-yard touchdown catch and a 32-yard interception return in the 28-point second quarter for the Crusaders in a 42-6 win over Columbia Battle.
13. Rockhurst (3-0)
Previous ranking: 20
We admit we had doubts not so much on the program, but who would help fill the voids of a large graduating class last year. The Hawklets are rolling. New QB Charlie Loose threw for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns to Blake Thomas in a 42-25 win over Olathe (Kan.) North on Friday.
14. Hillsboro (1-2)
Previous ranking: 14
The Hawks finally got in the win column after two close games to open the season. QB Preston Brown threw for two scores in a 37-7 win over Washington.
15. Eureka (3-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Craig Ringe hauled in a pair of touchdown passes and booted a pair of extra point attempts in a 37-0 win for the Wildcats over Hazelwood Central.
16. Carthage (3-0)
Previous ranking: 17
The Tigers gave up the first points against Glendale and then rattled off 42 in a row to stay undefeated. Landyn Collins made be one of the hardest running backs to bring down.
17. Lamar (3-0)
Previous ranking: 18
The reigning state champions beat the No. 4-ranked team in Class 1, Tipton, 44-0. This was the first shutout by the Tigers’ defense, which posted three last year.
18. Oak Park (2-1)
Previous ranking: 21
The Northmen got back in the win column with a season-high 37 points in a win against Park Hill South. Next up is a showdown with Smithville, a team ranked in Class 4.
19. Seneca (3-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Running back Brodie Probert ran in a score and threw for a touchdown as well as the Indians beat Class 4 No. 7-ranked Nevada, 42-0 in a clash of Big 8 powers.
20. Lafayette Wildwood (3-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Jake Ference’s feel goal with 21 seconds left lifted the Lancers to a 23-21 win over Kirkwood to avoid an upset last week.
21. St. Pius X Kansas City (2-1)
Previous ranking: 24
The Warriors started Midland Empire Conference play with a resounding 59-8 win over Cameron. A likely de facto league championship game is this Friday at home against Maryville.
22. Jackson (1-2)
Previous ranking: 11
The Indians have struggled in road games, 0-2. Can Jackson get back on track facing a 2-1 Farmington team at home?
23. Seckman (3-0)
Previous ranking: NR
The Jaguars have scored 30 or more in all three games this season. The 41 points against Northwest Cedar Hill was the most this season and moved Seckman into the top 10 in the state media poll.
24. Rock Bridge (2-1)
Previous ranking: NR
After losing by one in triple overtime in Week 1, the Bruins have won two in a row in dominating fashion. In a 63-6 win over Jefferson City last week, defensive lineman Crew Norden had a 75-yard pick-six.
25. Blue Springs South (2-1)
Previous ranking: NR
After a 1-point loss in Week 1 to Liberty North, the Jaguars have scored 105 points in the last weeks. In a 37-12 win over previously unbeaten Lee’s Summit, Kendrick Hawkins Jr. had three touchdowns.
