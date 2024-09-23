Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (9/23/2024)
Week 3 of the Missouri high school football season featured some top-25 showdowns. CBC knocked off previously No. 2-ranked De Smet, while Nixa went on the road to stayunbeaten.
Here is the SBLive Missouri Top 25 football rankings for Monday, Sept. 23:
1. Cardinal Ritter (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Carson Boyd threw for 351 yards and ran for another 127, with four total touchdowns in a win against New Orleans St. Augustine on Friday.
2. CBC (3-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Brycen Dorsey had a season-best 102 yards — on 3 catches — and scored a touchdown in a 38-14 win over De Smet.
3. Lutheran North (3-1)
Previous ranking: 3
The Crusaders ran all over Westminster Christian Academy with 527 yards. Martez Stephenson with 117 and Jevon Blackman added 100 on the ground.
4. De Smet (3-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Once up 14-10, the Spartans gave up four straight scores in the second half in a 38-14 loss to CBC.
5. Nixa (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz landed his helicopter to watch Nixa offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell and Chase Marrs during a dominating win on Friday over Carthage.
6. Lee’s Summit North (4-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Down 17-16 in the third, the Broncos scored 23 unanswered to pull away for a 39-24 win over Bentonville, Ark. QB Mickhi Mitchell had touchdown runs of 15 and 92 yards in the second half.
7. Kearney (4-0)
Previous ranking: 8
The Bulldogs played a Class 6 team in Park Hill and won 38-17. The reigning Class 4 champion got a TD run and pass from sophomore QB Carter Temple.
8. Blair Oaks (3-1)
Previous ranking: 9
The Falcons defense was dominant against California. The Pintos had negative yardage on 13 of their 41 plays and were held to one touchdown in a 63-7 setback against Blair Oaks.
9. Platte County (4-0)
Previous ranking: 10
The Pirates faced Washburn (Kan.) Rural and won 49-20. Running backs Dayton Doll and Isaiah Seymour combined for 5 TDs.
10. MICDS (3-1)
Previous ranking: 11
The Rams got an unplanned bye week when Priory forfeited and that turned into a 13-0 win.
11. Helias (4-0)
Previous ranking: 12
The Crusaders held a slim 14-8 lead at halftime against Camdenton but broke out in the second half for a 38-8 Central Missouri Activities Conference victory on Friday.
12. Rockhurst (4-0)
Previous ranking: 13
QB Charlie Loose accounted for two scores on the ground and threw another to Riley Sullivan in a 38-17 win over Lee’s Summit West.
13. Liberty North (2-2)
Previous ranking: 6
The last time the Eagles had more than one regular season loss was in 2020. Liberty North lost late against Lee’s Summit, 39-33, on Friday.
14. Hillsboro (2-2)
Previous ranking: 14
The Hawks scored 28 straight to beat North County on homecoming night. Preston Brown threw for one score and ran for two more.
15. Eureka (4-0)
Previous ranking: 15
The Wildcats posted a second straight shutout, the latest a 27-0 victory over Fox. Eureka posted 4 shutouts last year.
16. Carthage (3-1)
Previous ranking: 16
The Tigers lost a showdown with Class 6 Nixa at home. Landyn Collins ran for a pair of scores in the 34-14 setback.
17. Seneca (4-0)
Previous ranking: 19
A 64-14 win over Monett was started by a pick-six return by Kye Adams to set the tone in the Big 8 Conference clash.
18. Lafayette Wildwood (3-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Cody Keen ran for three scores and caught another in a decisive 58-0 win over Parkway Central to keep the Lancers undefeated.
19. St. Pius X Kansas City (2-1)
Previous ranking: 21Charles Ross III had a touchdown catch and interception in a decisive 61-0 win over Maryville to take control of the Midland Empire Conference title hunt.
20. Lamar (3-1)
Previous ranking: 17
After a pair of close games early, the Tigers were upset 35-34 to Cassville thanks to a long, late drive last week. The Tigers face a pair of 3-1 teams the next two weeks.
21. Jackson (2-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Jackson has won 14 straight against the Farmington and has scored 49 points in both wins.
22. Seckman (4-0)
Previous ranking: 23
The Jaguars have scored six touchdowns and all six by different players in a 43-8 win over Mehlville.
23. Rock Bridge (3-1)
Previous ranking: 24
The Bruins have now won 3 in a row after a 25-13 win against Capital City, handing the Cavaliers their first loss. Devin Holt had a pair of touchdown catches in the win.
24. Blue Springs South (3-1)
Previous ranking: 25
In a 51-12 win over Ray-Pec, junior QB Ayden Wilhelm threw for 173 yards and ran for an additional 103 yards.
25. Smithville (3-1)
Previous ranking: NR
The Warriors picked up their first-ever win against a Class 6 school by beating previously ranked Oak Park.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivemo