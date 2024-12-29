Top Missouri girls high school basketball program extends five-year winning streak
Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) head girls basketball coach Dan Rolfes ran out of fingers to display his state championship rings long ago. But the way things are looking right now, he might need to reserve another toe in a few months.
As unbelievable as this will sound, it’s true. Since Feb. 11, 2020, Rolfes and the Red Knights have won 138 straight basketball games.
There’s no way the Columbia Rock Bridge girls could’ve understood how historic their 46-44 victory was back on Feb. 8, 2020. But that was the last time one of Rolfes’ Red Knights teams went home without a smile.
The program didn’t just fall into this success, of course. They were good long before this winning streak. Since 1993, the program has had 22 final four finishes, winning 14 state championships.
Most of that success has been with Rolfes at the helm. Since 2006, Rolfes has guided 13 state championships – including the last four Class 6 titles in a row. After taking third in Class 5 in 2004 and 2005, they won their first title under him in 2006 before taking second in 2008. They also took third in Class 5 in 2012 and fourth in Class 4 in 2016.
Save for 2016’s fourth and the Covid season of 2020 being wiped out, the Red Knights have won a Class 4 or Class 6 state championship in 10 of the last 12 seasons.
Currently 5-0 after a 66-47 victory over Lift For Life Academy at the 50th Visitation Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28, the Red Knights will look to extend the streak when they host St. Dominic on Jan. 7.