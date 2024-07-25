Trey Snyder, Liberty North (Missouri) grad, signs with New York Mets
Trey Snyder had a storied career at Liberty North High School as a key member of Eagles baseball squads that won back-to-back state championships and advanced to the final four in three straight seasons.
Now, the standout slugging shortstop will continue his career in the New York Mets' organization.
Rated by MLB.com as the No. 155 prospect going into the recent Major League Baseball Draft, Snyder was selected by the Mets in the fifth round (No. 144 overall) and on Thursday signed with the organization for a signing bonus of $1,322,500, according to MLB.com.
A 6-foot-1, 195-pound shortstop, Snyder had signed with the national champion Tennessee Volunteers and was set to continue his baseball career in Knoxville before coming to an agreement with the Mets.
Snyder, the 2024 Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year, batted. 391 with seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 46 runs and 22 stolen bases through 40 games this season. After winning back-to-back championships in his sophomore and junior seasons – the first baseball titles in school history – the Eagles finished third in Class 6 with a 33-9 record.
Snyder, who also helped Liberty North's football team win its first state title in the fall, was the top-ranked high school senior from Missouri going into the MLB Draft but was the second Show-Me State high schooler to be selected behind Francis Howell's Tytus Cissell.
Cissell, a shortstop who was signed to play at the University of Missouri, was selected in the fourth round by the Arizona Diamondbacks and agreed to a signing bonus of $800,000, according to MLB.com.
