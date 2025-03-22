Vashon vs. Benton: Missouri (MSHSAA) boys Class 4 basketball state championship; preview, scoring, live updates
Vashon vs. Benton: Missouri (MSHSAA) boys Class 4 state championship; preview, scoring, live updates
What a year it’s been for the Benton boys. For the first time in 84 years, they’ll play for a boys basketball state championship.
In contrast, their opponent in today’s Show-Me Showdown, Vashon, is chasing its fifth consecutive Class 4 title. Opening tip on Norm Stewart Court is slated for 6 p.m. at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
The Cardinals have been here before, but there aren’t many alive today to have witnessed it. They have two state championships on their ledger, but the last came in 1941.
Still, it’s hard to call Benton a Cinderella team. They began this impressive turnaround over a year ago when they spun a 12-15 campaign in 2022-2023 into a 21-6 mark in 2023-2024. Now 29-3 entering today’s bout, they aren’t much of a surprise.
Their three losses (to Liberty North, Pembroke Hill and Blue Valley Northwest) were by a combined nine points. They won the Neosho Holiday Classic with wins over Crooked Oak (Oklahoma City, Okla.) and Memphis Middle College (Memphis, Tenn.) to close out the season’s first half.
They avenged their 33-30 loss to Pembroke Hill in the championship game of the Cardinal Classic on Jan. 18 with a 68-65 win on Feb. 26, then beat this year’s Class 5 runner-up, Summit Christian Academy, 76-73 the following day.
While averaging 62.8 points on offense and surrendering 43.3 on defense, the Cardinals went on to beat St. Joseph Lafayette in the District 16 championship, then topped St. Pius X (Kansas City), Center, and Logan-Rogersville to reach the finals.
But to be the best, you must beat the best and Vashon (26-2) has certainly been the best team in Class 4 for quite some time. The Wolverines have 15 state championships, and four runner-up finishes in the program’s history.
Save for freshmen, the Vashon team taking the floor today has never felt what it’s like to end a season without a state championship. They’ve won the title every year since 2019 (save for the Covid season in 2020) and have won seven state championships since 2016.
What’s more, this Wolverines team scores the basketball better than any of those championship teams since 2016. They enter today averaging 73.6 points per game offensively. Their defense is also salty, holding opponents to 49.3 points.
