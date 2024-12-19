Vote: Who is Missouri high school quarterback of the year for 2024?
Blink and you might've missed it, but the action-packed high school football season in Missouri has already come to a close. Previously, High School on SI asked you to vote on the top high school quarterback entering the 2024 season. Now, we're asking you to vote on the top QB following the year that was.
We've compiled 25 of the top performers the state had to offer from the 2024 season. Now we are asking our High School on SI readers to vote which are the best of the best.
Check out our recaps on each player's 2024 season and vote in the poll below. Voting closes Dec. 31, at 11:59:59 P.M.
High School on SI 2024 Missouri Prep Quarterback of the Year candidates
Blane Branscum, sr., Rockwood Summit
The ball is the program, and perhaps no one knows that better than Branscum. He completed 61 percent of his passes this season for 2,297 yards, 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He led his Falcons to a 9-3 mark before being bounced in the district semifinals by another quarterback on this list.
Brayden Layman, sr., Lee's Summit
In Layman's terms, the Tigers quarterback had a fantastic season, passing for 2,577 yards and 27 touchdowns while leading his squad to an 8-3 record. He completed 63 percent of his passes.
Brett Ottensmeyer, jr., Parkway West
The Longhorns went an even 5-5 this season, but Ottensmeyer (6-foot-4, 185 pounds) amassed a whopping 2,484 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air - easily placing him amongst the state's best performers.
Carson Boyd, sr., Cardinal Ritter [committed to Illinois]
The consensus top quarterback recruit in the state, Boyd (6-0, 180) turned in eye-popping numbers - completing 80 percent of his passes this season for 3,243 yards and 27 touchdowns. A dual threat, Boyd got it done with his legs, too, racking up 1,162 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Cash Newberry, jr., Glendale
It was a tough season for the Falcons, who finished 3-8 despite dazzling play from their junior quarterback. Newberry netted 2.579 yards passing and 23 touchdowns on just 268 attempts, establishing himself as one of the top players to watch for the 2025 campaign.
Clayton O'Bryan, jr., Fort Zumwalt West
The Jaguars' signal caller should have plenty of buzz coming off a strong junior campaign. He led his squad to a 7-6 mark behind 2,736 yards passing and 21 touchdowns - including a staggering 332 yards and six touchdowns against Francis Howell North Oct. 4.
Collin Sinclair, jr., Orchard Farm
Sinclair (6-1, 190) stormed onto the scene this season with 2,264 yards passing, 27 touchdowns and only four interceptions to go along with 985 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
Dakarri Hollis, sr., Lutheran North
Sharing time with sophomore standout Jonathan Moore, the dual-threat veteran still amassed 1,352 yards and 18 touchdowns passing with 895 yards on 110 carries (8.1 average) with 12 rushing touchdowns. A 2-star recruit by 247 Sports, he holds a Division I offer from Miami (OH).
Dillon Duff, sr., De Smet Jesuit [committed to Kansas State]
The 2024 Class 6 state champion and Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 6 Offensive Player of the Year selection, Duff (6-2, 200) guided the 13-2 Spartans with 2,735 yards and 26 touchdowns passing. He also carried the ball 80 times for 666 yards and nine touchdowns.
Dylan Washick, soph., Monett
One of five sophomores on the list, Washick had a season to remember for the Cubs in coach Ben Mauk's new offense. Standing in at 6-2, 165, Washick amassed 3,269 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Gavin Johnston, sr., Mount Vernon
One of the top quarterbacks in Southwest Missouri, Johnson led the Mountaineers to a 9-4 mark in 2024 behind 2,850 yards passing and 28 touchdowns.
Hoyt Gregory, sr., North Point [committed to Lindenwood]
A hard commit to nearby Lindenwood University, Gregory (6-4, 215) helped the Grizzlies to seven wins while passing for 2,677 yards, 31 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also rushed for 500 yards and three touchdowns.
Hudson Bailey, jr., St. Pius X (KC)
The imposing 6-3, 185 signal caller amassed 2,015 yards and a heaping 33 touchdowns through the air this season. His play helped lead the Warriors (10-2) to a perfect 6-0 mark in the Midland Empire District and an appearance in the third round of the Missouri Class 5 playoffs.
Jack Behl, sr., Lafayette (Wildwood)
While guiding the Lancers to a 12-2 mark and an appearance in the Class 5 final four, Behl passed for 3,428 yards - second-highest total in the state - and accounted for 32 touchdowns (26 passing, 6 rushing).
Jonathan Moore, soph., Lutheran North
One of the youngest players on this list, Moore (6-0, 200) led his Crusaders to a 13-1 mark and the Class 4 championship with one of the best seasons of any quarterback in the state. Completing passes at a 63.9 percent clip, Moore racked up 2,350 yards and 41 touchdowns through the air. He added 609 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns.
Adam McKnight, soph., Nixa
Get used to seeing McKnight's name on this list. Guiding an offense featuring one of the most talented offensive lines in the state, McKnight's talent was highlighted as he steered his team to a 14-1 season and a Class 6 runner-up finish. The dual threat passed for 1,733 yards and 22 touchdowns (3 interceptions) and rushed for 608 yards and eight touchdowns.
Kaden Clouse, sr., Seneca
Hidden along the Oklahoma line in the southwest corner of the state, Clouse stepped up on the big stage and proved why he's one of the state's top dual-threat quarterbacks yet again. In leading his Seneca team to a state runner-up finish in Class 3, Clouse amassed 2,834 yards of offense (1,132 yards rushing, 1,702 rushing) and accounted for 36 touchdowns (18 passing, 18 rushing).
Kobe Westphal, sr., Warrensburg
Led his Tigers to an 11-2 mark and the Class 4 quarterfinals behind a season that puts him among the state's elite. Completing a staggering 75 percent of his passes, Westphal amassed 2053 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air, while adding 1,405 yards on the ground (8.7 average) and an additional 19 touchdowns.
Michael Scott, soph., Odessa
The newcomer made a name for himself this season, passing for 2,493 yards and 29 touchdowns for the seven-win Bulldogs.
Nick McClellan, jr., Christian Brothers
Ultimate protector of the football, McClellan (6-0, 180) guided the Cadets (10-2) to a district crown and a third-round finish in the Class 5 playoffs. He passed for 2,062 yards, 22 touchdowns and only one interception while adding 891 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Owen Nesslage, sr., Kirkwood
While he didn't factor much in the ground game, Nesslage more than made up for it with his arm. A regarded baseball recruit signed to Division-II Maryville, the 6-6, 210 southpaw turned heads on the football field this season with 3,991 yards, 39 touchdowns and only nine interceptions to lead the 10-3 Pioneers.
Preston Brown, sr., Hillsboro [committed to North Dakota State]
Brown was off to a fine start before an injury cut short his season after just six games. Despite that, he still managed to surpass 1,500 all-purpose yards, as he passed for 952 (and seven touchdowns) while rushing for 591 (10 touchdowns). The injury shouldn't keep a player of Brown's caliber off this list.
Rocco Marriott, jr., Platte County
There's a reason why Marriott (6-4, 203) has received Division I offers from the likes of Kent and UNLV. Talented in all phases, Marriott led the Pirates to a perfect 14-0 season and the Class 5 championship, passing for 3,077 yards and 39 touchdowns (five interceptions) and rushing for 627 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Spensar Sieger, sr., Fair Grove
Forget calling him one of the best quarterbacks in the state, Sieger is one of the best overall athletes in the state. A dual threat at quarterback and a difference maker on defense for the Eagles, Sieger (6-3, 185) led his team to a 14-1 mark and a spot as Class 2 runner-up. He amassed 3,221 yards of offense (2,233 passing, 988 rushing) and 47 touchdowns (32 passing, 15 rushing).
Zane Thomas, jr., Park Hill
Guiding his Class 6 Trojans to a district title and a 9-3 record, Thomas passed for 3,231 yards and 38 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.