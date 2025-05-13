Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (05/12/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top spring sports performers during the week of May 5-10.
Congrats to Lexi Whalen from the Liberty North soccer team for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI athlete of the week poll with 56.53% of the vote.
The Missouri-St. Louis signee scored on a PK to help the Lady Eagles win a seventh straight game by beating Lee’s Summit on Wednesday.
We have baseball in a separate player of the week poll by Levi Payton. Click the link below to look for that poll.
Who should be Missouri high school Baseball Player of the Week? Vote for the state's best performer (05/12/25)
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, May 18 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Aubrey Aycock, New Madrid County Central softball
She had three hits and 4 RBI and also got the win in the circle in a 17-2 win over Caruthersville on May 10.
Maddie DiMaria, Cor Jesu Academy girl soccer
The sophomore had a big week for the Lady Chargers. She had 8 total goals and three assists in three games. She posted 4 goals against Rock Bridge on May 9 and had a hat trick on May 6 against Ursuline Academy.
Maddox Dresslaer, Grain Valley boys volleyball
During a game Tuesday against Park Hill, the senior recorded his 500th career kill.
Tomas Foreman, Francis Howell boys track and field
At the Gateway Athletic Conference meet on Thursday, the senior set a new school record and conference record with a time of 38.68 in the 300-meter hurdles.
Mikayla Grayson, St. Jospeh Benton girls track and field
The freshman broke a 17-year-old school record by running 59.94 in the 400-meter dash at the Midland Empire Conference championships on Tuesday. The previous mark time was 1:00.11.
Aiden Guntil, Mehlville boys tennis
He was part of two wins at the Class 2 District 1 Tournament that saw the Panthers win 5-4 against Poplar Bluff. The senior won at No. 2 singles and was part of a win at No. 2 doubles.
Titan Haney, Lebanon boys golf
At the Marshfield Invitational on May 6, he shot 67 and took home first place for the Yellowjackets. At the COC meet, he shot 69 and 3-under and took second.
Jaxon Hunter, West Plains boys track and field
At the first-ever Ozark Mountain Conference meet, the junior won the shot put and discus and set school records in both events.
Bryson Jacobs, Adrian boys track and field
Already No. 1 in the country in the javelin, the junior unleashed a throw of 66.22 meters at the Class 2 District 7 meet. That broke his previous school record of 64.87 meters.
Bryleigh Knox, Moberly girls track and field
She won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and also added titles in the long jump and triple jump at the Class 3 District 4 meet on Saturday. Her 26.17 in the 200 was a new school record.
Caden Mickelson, Liberty North boys golf
At the Class 5 District 4 meet, the senior shot a 4-under 68 to take home first place by two strokes on May 8.
Amari Morrison, Liberty girls track and field
At the Suburban Conference Red meet, the junior ran 11.97 in the 100-meter dash and set a new school record and conference record for the Lady Blue Jays. She was also on the winning 4x200-meter relay.
Lance O’Dell, Marceline boys golf
At the Grand River Conference championship on Tuesday, O’Dell and Brody Bird from Gallatin both shot 77. The outcome went to a scorecard playoff and O’Dell took home medalist honors.
Reese Rafferty, John Burroughs girls lacrosse
The Bombers beat MICDS, 13-12, on Tuesday. In the contest, the Butler pledge scored her 200th career goal.
Audrey Richter, Staley girls track and field
At the Suburban Conference Gold Division meet, the junior ran 5:14.02 in the 1,600-meter run to set a new school record for the Lady Falcons.
Emily Sanabria, Wentzville Timberland girls soccer
After Tuesday’s game, the senior became the school’s all-time leader in wins (35), shutouts (22) and minutes played (4385).
Graham Stevener, Kirkwood boys track and field
At the Suburban Red Conference meet on May 9, he ran a school record 4:06.82 to win the 1,600-meter race to break his own school record. He also took first in the 800
Brian Vergara, Oak Park boys volleyball
In a 3-0 win over St. Joseph Central, the senior surpassed 2,000 career assists for the Northmen.
Gabriel Voelker, Ray-Pec boys track and field
The junior took home two titles at the Suburban Gold Division finals on May 9, winning the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
