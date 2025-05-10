View best high school sports photos from April powered by SBLive Professional Photographers Network

SBLive Sports 2025 April Photos of the Month / Photo by Paul Shepardson
SBLive Sports has a network of elite professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are the best of the best images published in April.
Images showcased were taken by freelance photographers and published on SBLive and its partner site of High School On SI during the month.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos published on SBLive/High School On SI in April.
1. Diving catch
Mountain Vista (Colo.) center fielder Jackson Crawford makes a diving catch to end the inning while keeping Chaparral baserunners from scoring. / Photo by Paul Shepardson
2. Triple header
Althoff Catholic (Ill.) midfielders (from the left) Izzy Dalke and Megan Massie, and Columbia midfielder Riley Mathews all leap for a header. Althoff defeated Columbia 2-1 in a non-conference girls soccer game at Columbia High School. / Photo by Tim Vizer
3. Contested layup
Dylan Mingo of Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) puts up a layup while defended by Obinna Ekezie of Prolific Prep (Calif.) in quarterfinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
4. Catcher's mitt
A Bradshaw Christian (Calif.) catcher frames a pitch against Redwood in the Fresno Easter Classic at Lloyd Merriman Field. / Photo by Bobby Medellin
5. National champions
Columbus (Fla.) head coach Andrew Moran proudly hoists the trophy surrounded by his players after winning the 2025 Chipotle Nationals championship in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
6. Airborne
A Prairieville (La.) baserunner is tagged out at home plate by an Archbishop Hannan catcher despite going airborne. / Photo by Kenneth Steib
7. Under pressure
Nylah Wilson of IMG Academy (Fla.) drives to the basket guarded by Montverde Academy's (Fla.) Aaliyah Crump in title game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
8. Out at home!
Santa Rosa (Calif.) pitcher Julian Suarez stretches to tag out baserunner Tyler Chelew of Vincent de Paul's at home plate in the third inning of a Redwood North Bay Divisional game at Yarbrough Field in Fairfield. / Photo by Charles Chang
9. Winning
The Vestavia Hills (Ala.) junior varsity soccer team celebrates their win over Athens at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. / Photo by David Leong
10. Laying out
Brossart (Ky.) left fielder Luke Neltner makes a diving attempt at a ball in foul territory during a game against visiting Harrison County. / Photo by Wayne Litmer