Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (5/12/2025)

1. Piper Brown, jr., Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe (Georgia) track
Brown shattered the Class 2A state record in the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet at the 2A state championships. It’s the top mark nationally this season.
2. Abby Butremovic, sr., Wheeler (Connecticut) softball
Butremovic hit for the cycle and finished with six RBIs and three runs scored in a 24-9 win over Norwich Tech.
3. Hannah Chipego, jr., Lake-Lehman (Pennsylvania) softball
Chipego hit for the cycle in a 7-2 victory over St. Marys. The James Madison commit finished 4 for 4 at the plate while striking out seven in the circle.
4. Kaelyn Deckerd, fr., Oak Ridge (Missouri) softball
In a 15-0, three-inning victory over Meadow Heights, Deckerd threw a perfect game with eight strikeouts and went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored.
5. Hannah Gilbert, sr., Franklin County Tech (Massachusetts) softball
Gilbert hit two homers and threw six two-hit innings with eight strikeouts in an 8-1 win over Frontier Regional.
6. Olivia Harris, so., Buford (Georgia) track
Harris won the 400 meters at the Class 6A state championships with a time of 52.49 seconds, the fifth-best time in the country this year.
7. Avary Hlubek, jr., Quincy (Illinois) softball
Hlubek belted three homers as Quincy swept a doubleheader with Granite City.
8. Libby Jaques, sr., Moore (Oklahoma) track
Jaques, an Oklahoma State softball signee, broke her own state record in the shot put with a toss of 49-1 at the Regional championships. The mark ranks seventh in the nation this spring.
9. Marina Mason, sr., Brentwood (Tennessee) softball
Mason, a Northwestern signee, struck out 19 and didn’t allow a hit in a 1-0 shutout of Independence.
10. Abby Mecklenburg, jr., Linn-Mar Marion (Iowa) track
Mecklenburg won the 200 (25.11) and long jump (20-5.5) competitions at the MVC Mississippi Divisional meet. The long jump mark — a new meet record — ranks ninth nationally this season while her 200 time broke the school record.
11. Gabrielle Pierre, sr., Lincoln-Sudbury Regional (Massachusetts) track
Pierre, a Florida signee, won the long jump (18-2.5) and triple jump (41-8.5) at the MSTCA Coaches Metro Invitational. The triple jump mark — a new meet record — ranks eighth in the country this season.
12. Karli Robinson, fr., Fairfield (California) softball
Robinson went 5 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs while throwing a 12-strikeout no-hitter in the circle in a 26-0, five-inning win over Florin.
13. Alexa Schwartz, sr., North Broward Prep (Florida) track
Schwartz, a Florida State signee, won the javelin competition at the Class 2A championships with a top throw of 154-4, the sixth-best mark in the country this year.
14. Addyson Stiverson, so., Montrose (Michigan) track
Stiverson placed first in the shot put at a four-way conference meet with a top throw of 51-9.5. The toss ranks second nationally this season.
15. Amelia Streuber, sr., Canyon del Oro (Arizona) softball
Streuber became the eighth pitcher in Arizona history to strike out 20 or more batters in a game in a 2-0 shutout of Canyon View. The Oregon State signee allowed four hits and walked one with 20 strikeouts.
16. Sianni Wynn, jr., Pennsauken (New Jersey) track
Wynn earned gold medals in the 100 (11.26) and 200 (23.26) at the Camden County Championships, which did not have a wind gauge. Her 100 time ranks seventh nationally this season.
17. Giana Yaniero, sr., Rutherford (New Jersey) softball
Yaniero threw a five-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Indian Hills.
