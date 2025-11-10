Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 10, 2025
Nine teams in last week’s High School on SI Montana Top 10 rankings made it through to the semifinals unscathed, including two — No. 7 East Helena and No. 10 Three Forks — advancing that far for the first time in their program’s histories.
However, Laurel fell 27-20 to Whitefish to drop out of the Top 10, with the Bulldogs entering at No. 9.
1. Billings Central Catholic (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Hamilton 27-7
Next up: vs. No. 7 East Helena, Class A semifinals, Nov. 14
The Rams were held to a season-low in points but erased an early 7-0 deficit behind two touchdown runs from Layne Alexander and two scores from William Snell, who ran for one and caught a touchdown pass.
2. Glacier (10-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Bozeman 42-7
Next up: vs. No. 6 Gallatin, Class AA semifinals, Nov. 14
Asher Knopik ran for three touchdowns, and Jackson Presley tossed two touchdown passes to lift the Wolfpack to their third consecutive semifinal appearance.
3. Billings West (9-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Great Falls 35-0
Next up: vs. Big Sky, Class AA semifinals, Nov. 14
The Golden Bears led 28-0 at halftime as C.J. Johnson tossed two of his three touchdown passes in the first half and Payton Cicero ran for two scores.
4. Manhattan (10-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson 12-7
Next up: vs. Lincoln County, Class B semifinals, Nov. 15
The Tigers ensured there will be a new champion in Class B, ousting the Mustangs in a rematch of last year’s final thanks to Tyson Pavlik’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Fenno with 4:08 left.
5. Frenchtown (9-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Fergus 25-21
Next up: vs. No. 9 Whitefish, Class A semifinals, Nov. 14
Cole Johnson’s second touchdown of the game allowed the Broncs to survive after they’d blown a 19-7 lead to fall behind 21-19.
6. Gallatin (9-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Sentinel 34-16
Next up: at No. 2 Glacier, Class AA semifinals, Nov. 14
Make it four years in a row for the Raptors to reach the semifinals behind a big night from senior Carter Dahlke, who scored three times, including a long fumble return for a touchdown.
7. East Helena (8-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Columbia Falls 27-20
Next up: at No. 1 Billings Central Catholic, Class A semifinals, Nov. 14
The Vigilantes are in rarified air for the five-year-old program, reaching the semifinals for the first time thanks to Hagen Paddock’s go-ahead touchdown with 2:45 left in the game.
8. Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua (11-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Columbus 62-44
Next up: vs. No. 10 Three Forks, Class B semifinals, Nov. 15
The Scotties trailed 44-24 midway through the third quarter before erupting for 38 unanswered points, all on the ground as Wyatt Suggs and Khye Gamas scored three times each in a 13-minute span.
9. Whitefish (8-2)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. then-No. 3 Laurel 27-20
Next up: at No. 5 Frenchtown, Class A semifinals, Nov. 14
We’d predicted a week ago that Laurel would be challenged by the Bulldogs, and sure enough, Whitefish pulled off the upset, with QB Luke Dalen’s third touchdown of the game on an 11-yard scramble with 7:43 left breaking a 20-20 tie.
10. Three Forks (9-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Florence-Carlton 28-20
Next up: at No. 8 Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua, Class B semifinals, Nov. 15
The Wolves made history by beating the Falcons, reaching the state semifinals for the first time as QB Kanon Reichman threw for 217 yards and four touchdowns, all to different receivers.
Dropped out
No. 3 Laurel
