Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 1, 2025
The 2025 high school football season in Montana kicked off in earnest this weekend, with defending Class A champion Billings Central Catholic picking up where it left off by romping past Top 10 rival Beaverhead County.
Here is the complete list of this week’s High School on SI Montana top 10 rankings:
1. Billings Central Catholic Rams (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 10 Beaverhead County 40-8
Next up: vs. No. 6 Havre, Sept. 5
The Rams opened with a dominant victory over the Beavers, holding their hosts to 77 total yards while senior QB Howie Martin was an efficient 5-of-7 passing for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
2. Fergus Golden Eagles (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Columbia Falls 17-13
Next up: vs. Custer County, Sept. 5
The Golden Eagles didn’t win the statistical battle but did win the most important statistic — the scoreboard. All-state QB McKay Shob accounted for 125 total yards and threw a touchdown pass.
3. Laurel Locomotives (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Dawson County 46-6
Next up: vs. Sidney, Sept. 5
Senior QB Krew Hunter and RB Curtis Fox started the year as they left off last fall, with Hunter throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns and Fox rumbling for 123 yards and three scores.
4. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson Mustangs (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Huntley Project 9-8
Next up: at Shepherd, Sept. 5
It wasn’t easy, but the Mustangs escaped the upset bid despite three turnovers and amassing only 198 total yards. Senior Dawson Hammond scored their only touchdown with a 78-yard pick-six — one of three turnovers they forced — with their only other points coming on a safety forced by junior Laytin Erickson. They also blocked two punts and had six sacks.
5. Capital Bruins (0-1)
Preseason ranking: 2
Last week: Lost 28-14 to Russell
Next up: vs. Belgrade, Sept. 5
The Bruins led 14-0 early thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Montana State commit Britt Lindler, but it was all Rattlers from then on as they pulled the upset.
6. Havre Blue Ponies (0-0)
Preseason ranking: 6
Last week: vs. Whitefish, declared no contest
Next up: at No. 1 Billings Central Catholic, Sept. 5
The Blue Ponies’ annual Railroad Rivalry game against Whitefish was abandoned with Havre leading 21-7 with three minutes left in the second quarter due to lightning storms in the area.
7. Glacier Wolfpack (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 7
Last week: Def. then-No. 9 Billings West 14-10
Next up: vs. Bozeman, Sept. 5
Asher Knopik’s second touchdown run of the game broke a 7-7 tie in the third quarter and helped the Wolfpack hand Billings West just its sixth home loss over its past 46 games. Knopik finished with 131 yards on 18 carries.
8. Gallatin Raptors (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Butte 44-13
Next up: vs. Helena, Sept. 5
Montana State commit Carter Dahlke’s move from receiver (where he was a first-team all-state selection last year) to quarterback proved fruitful for the Raptors. He threw one touchdown pass, caught another from senior Samuel Litzen (who Dahlke beat out for the starting job) and returned an interception for a third score. Senior S Bobby Gutzman had two interceptions and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
9. Lincoln County Lions (1-0)
Preseason ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Fairfield/Augusta 32-0
Next up: vs. Powell County, Sept. 12
The Lions enter the rankings with a dominant Week 1 performance led by senior QB Rogan Lytle, who was 8-of-13 passing for 144 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards and another score.
10. Beaverhead County Beavers (0-1)
Preseason ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Billings Central Catholic 40-8
Next up: at East Helena, Sept. 5
The Beavers could get nothing going against the defending Class A champions — but we suspect that will be the case for most of the Rams’ foes this fall.
Dropped out
9. Billings West