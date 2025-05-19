Montana high school softball playoff brackets: 2025 MHSA state matchups and game times
Only eight schools remain in the Montana high school (MHSA) softball playoffs - all ready to bring home the big trophy.
The state playoffs begin Thursday - with Class AA at Highland Park in Great Falls; Class A at Columbia Falls Softball Complex in Columbia Falls; and Class B/C in Glasgow.
After Capital High School won the 'AA' title over defending state champion Glacier in 2024, now there is another school from that same town as a championship favorite - Helena High School, which is the top seed out of the Western Region.
Tne Bengals ended Capital's season nearly a week ago with a 9-0 win behind Faith Howard's complete-game two-hitter, striking out 17 batters.
Belgrade is the East's No. 1 seed, and could face 2023 state champion Glacier in the semifinals.
High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.
Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.
For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 Montana high school softball postseason, bookmark our softball playoff brackets or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.
CLASS AA
CLASS A
CLASS B/C
---
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
---