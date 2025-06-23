West Wins Fifth Straight in Montana Shrine Game Behind Gritty Defense, Late Heroics
West Extends Win Streak in Defensive Slugfest
Defense ruled the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls, where the West high school football all-stars held off the East for a 14-7 win — the West’s fifth straight in the annual high school all-star classic.
Florence’s Mason Arlington came up with the game-sealing interception on the goal line in the final minutes to preserve the win. “We had to have a strong mindset,” Arlington said. “Defense wins championships.”
Mihelish-to-Almquist TD Sparks First-Half Breakthrough
Late in the second quarter, Merek Mihelish of Helena Capital connected with former teammate Dylan Almquist on a 26-yard touchdown pass to put the West up 7-0. The play was made possible by a short East punt that gave the West strong field position.
Gadget Play, Hardy Trickery Lead to West’s Second Score
Early in the third, Arlington contributed on offense, tossing a reverse pass back to quarterback Brody Hardy, who hauled in a leaping catch. Hardy then hit Luke Oxarart, and on the next play, Oxarart scored from 6 yards out to extend the lead to 14-0.
East Rallies Behind Kelley, Wild Fourth-Down Conversion
The East answered with a touchdown pass from Malta’s Stockton Oxarart to Centerville’s Luke Kelley early in the fourth quarter. Another standout moment came on a chaotic fourth-down conversion — a two-handed push pass from Oxarart to Malta’s Blaine Downing for 20 yards.
West Holds Strong at the Goal Line Late
As the East surged into the red zone with under four minutes left, Jefferson's Brady Armstrong came up with a big sack before Arlington delivered the decisive interception at the 2-yard line.
West Defense Delivers Final Stop to Secure Win
After getting one last chance in West territory, the East faced fourth-and-10 with less than a minute left. Armstrong came through again with a game-ending sack, cementing the West’s 14-7 win.
Hardy Named MVP; Arlington, Armstrong Among Standouts
Frenchtown QB Brody Hardy earned overall MVP honors. Offensive MVPs went to Luke Oxarart (West) and Stockton Oxarart (East). Defensive MVPs were awarded to Jefferson’s Brady Armstrong (West) and Billings Central’s Montana Thomas (East).