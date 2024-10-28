Minnesota high school football rankings by classification (10/28/2024)
Only a select few teams are still playing Minnesota high school football in 2024. Two hundred and thirty-four playoff games occurred last week, so only the top teams survived to play another week.
This week, 9-man through Class 5A will play their MSHSL section championships. The winners will advance to the state quarterfinals. Class 6A will play its round of 16.
High School on SI has ranked the top-5 in each classification in the Minnesota high school football playoffs.
Minnesota high school football rankings
CLASS 6A
1. Maple Grove (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Eden Prairie (6-3)
Ranking rationale: The Section 5 top-seeded Crimson were untested in a 55-6 home win over Section 3 No. 8 seed Burnsville (0-9) to begin the playoffs. Maple Grove hung 35 points on the Blaze in the first quarter. One touchdown came on a 52-yard punt return by Dylan Vokal and another on a 9-yard fumble return by Will Raymond. Nine Crimson players got at least one carry led by Jeffrey Nordvold’s seven carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Maple Grove is the only unbeaten team in Class 6A, but No. 2 Minnetonka (7-2) is the only team in the top five it’s faced. It also hasn’t seen Eden Prairie, who is a very tough round of 16 matchup. I have the Eagles as unofficially the No. 6 team in the class.
2. Minnetonka (7-2)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Rochester Mayo (3-6)
Ranking rationale: The Section 6 No. 1 seed Skippers had no issues dispatching Section 4 No. 8 seed Park of Cottage Grove (2-7), 47-7, in the playoff opener. It was 34-0 by halftime. Chase Conrad’s eight carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns led a Minnetonka ground game that generated 359 rushing yards at 7.8 per rush.
The defense was the story of the night, though, holding Park to 19 rushes for -1 yard and to just 35 yards through the air. Minnetonka’s losses this season were close ones to No. 1 Maple Grove (9-0) and Eden Prairie (6-3) with wins over No. 3 Shakopee (8-1) and No. 4 Edina (7-2).
3. Shakopee (8-1)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (4-5)
Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed out of Section 6 Shakopee allowed a first quarter touchdown but was otherwise flawless in a 56-7 playoff-opening win over Section 3 No. 7 seed Eastview (2-7). The Sabers led wire-to-wire and had a 42-7 lead at the break. Eleven players got at least one carry to keep the backfield fresh for a tough STMA defense coming up next. T.J. Clark finished with nine carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Shakopee has a favorable bracket to potentially get its first crack at overall No. 1 Maple Grove (9-0) in the semifinals. The Sabers’ lone loss was against Minnetonka. Their marquee win came over No. 4 Edina (7-2).
4. Edina (7-2)
Next game: Nov. 1 at Eagan (6-3)
Ranking rationale: Section 6 No. 3 seed Edina looked like it might be in a bit of a battle early on in its playoff opener, leading just 7-0 after one quarter against Section 4 No. 6 seed White Bear Lake (3-6). The Bears’ upset bid was short lived as the Hornets swelled their advantage to 34-7 at halftime with Mason West throwing three of his five touchdowns in the first 24 minutes. He finished 17-for-22 passing for 307 yards and no interceptions. Meyer Swinney caught nine passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns to go with three carries for 44 yards and a score.
Chase Bjorgaard added 11 carries for 139 yards as part of a team rushing attack that rolled up 241 yards. Edina drew a tough break for the round of 16, having to go on the road to play a team I have pegged as the eighth best team in the class. Edina already beat Eagan 35-14 in Week 1 in Edina.
5. Lakeville North (7-1)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Champlin Park (4-5)
Ranking rationale: Section 3 top seed Lakeville North allowed a first quarter touchdown that trimmed its lead to 8-7. After that, the Panthers said ‘enough is enough’ and scored 42 straight in a 50-7 playoff-opening win over Section 6 No. 8 seed Hopkins (3-6). Riley Grossman was nearly perfect, finishing 7-for-8 passing for 113 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Sam Ripplinger toted it 13 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Sebastyen Fries had two catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. Tony Johnson, Eli Parkinson and Gavin Casey each had an interception.
North’s lone loss came against East Ridge (5-4). It would have had a chance to avenge that loss, but will instead get Champlin Park, which won 24-22 at East Ridge in round one.
CLASS 5A
1. Moorhead (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Alexandria (7-2)
Ranking rationale: The Spuds look like they’re a team on a mission to make it to U.S. Bank Stadium. The top seed in Section 8-5A dismantled visiting No. 4 seed Brainerd (5-5), 48-0. Jett Feeney kept up his torrid pace by completing 15 of 19 passes for 344 yards, five touchdowns and no picks. And he’s only a sophomore. Owen Thieges’ two receptions went for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Heinsch added eight carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Moorhead has yet to take on any of the Twin Cities suburban powers, but it won the battle for the north by beating section rival Alexandria in the regular season.
2. Robbinsdale Armstrong (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Robbinsdale Cooper (8-1)
Ranking rationale: The Falcons had no trouble keeping their unbeaten season alive. The top seed in Section 5-5A throttled No. 4 St. Louis Park (4-6), 49-15. SLP ripped off a 92-yard kick return touchdown in the first quarter that tied it 7-7. That only motivated Robbinsdale Armstrong to get it in gear for six straight touchdowns before the Orioles got back on the scoreboard again with a late touchdown. Dawson Franke led Armstrong with an 11-for-13 passing line for 226 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Kevon Johnson rushed 19 times for 196 yards and five scores. Few teams in the state have been as effective mixing run and pass as head coach Jack Negen’s squad.
Armstrong’s resume-boosting wins have been over defending 5A runner up St. Thomas Academy (6-3) and Robbinsdale Cooper (8-1), who has won six straight since falling to Armstrong 49-21 in Week 3.
3. Andover (7-2)
Next game: Nov. 1 at Elk River (8-1)
Ranking rationale: The Huskies may have drawn a worse seed than Elk River in the Section 7-5A playoffs, but they get their respect in this week’s rankings given their 47-31 head-to-head win at Elk River in Week 4. Andover’s losses were by a combined eight points to defending state runner up St. Thomas Academy (6-3) and Robbinsdale Armstrong (9-0), two teams Elk River and Owatonna were spared from playing.
No. 2 seed Andover rolled in the section semifinals, winning 58-21 against No. 3 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-4). The Huskies led 14-0 after one quarter and 31-9 at halftime. Joseph Mapson finished 9-for-13 passing for 112 yards and no interceptions while running 11 times for 134 yards and three scores. Wyatt Meyers added 14 carries for 109 yards and two scores.
4. Elk River (8-1)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Andover (7-2)
Ranking rationale: The Section 7-5A top-seeded Elks made it five wins in a row with a 61-14 victory over No. 4 seed St. Francis (3-7). The defense came through for one of its better performances of the season. Owen Anderson had an interception. Ben Hickman led with seven tackles and had a sack. Nick Montik led with two sacks to go with six tackles.
The Elks’ lone loss came 47-31 in Week 4 vs. Andover. Their marquee wins came in a 44-22 road rout of defending 5A champion Chanhassen (6-3) in Week 1, as well as a 44-34 win vs. Alexandria (7-2). Elk River’s superior strength of schedule gives it a slight edge over Owatonna, at least for now.
5. Owatonna (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Rochester John Marshall (7-2)
Ranking rationale: The margins have been slim among the top half dozen or so teams in Class 5A. The Huskies could make the case to be as high as No. 1, but they will get their chance to prove themselves at state if they can get by Rochester John Marshall, a team they already beat by 10 on the road a few weeks ago.
Owatonna as the top seed in Section 1-5A downed No. 4 seed New Prague (3-7), 14-7. The performance lacked in style points, and points on the scoreboard, as the Huskies needed an 11-yard touchdown by Tristan Graham with 59 seconds left to break the tie. New Prague also played Owatonna tight in a 19-7 Owatonna win in New Prague in Week 3, so maybe this is just a bad matchup.
CLASS 4A
1. Becker (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Princeton (9-0) at St. Michael-Albertville
Ranking rationale: Becker’s been the class of Class 4A all year. It continued in the Section 8-4A semifinals as the top-seeded Bulldogs throttled No. 4 seed Little Falls (3-7), 56-14. It was 35-0 after one quarter. Tristan Kowalkowski threw three touchdowns, including two to Mitchell Soltau. One of those went for 58 yards to make it 49-0 at halftime.
Head coach Dwight Lundeen’s group has won eight games by two touchdowns or more. The toughest battle came in a 13-9 Week 2 win at Providence Academy (7-2). Becker’s got a blowout win over defending 4A champ Hutchinson (4-5), as well as defending 4A runner up Rocori (6-3).
2. Totino-Grace (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. St. Anthony Village (6-3)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles are the top team in the Class 4A QRF ranking. They have played a mostly different schedule than the teams jostling for the top three spots in the ranking, Becker (9-0) and Princeton (9-0).
Totino-Grace hasn’t won by as large of margins against mutual opponents as Becker, but it’s got nice wins against teams Becker hasn’t played like Section 3-4A finalist Simley (5-4) and Section 6-4A finalist Orono (7-2). The top-seeded Eagles advanced to the 4-4A finals with a 42-0 win over crosstown rival and No. 5 seed Fridley (4-6). Jake Person threw three touchdowns, two of which went to Marquel Keten. Calvin McIntosh rushed for a touchdown and had a fumble return touchdown.
3. Princeton (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Becker (9-0) at St. Michael-Albertville
Ranking rationale: It’s 1A, 1B and 1C atop the 4A rankings. Princeton looked the part of a state championship contender when the Section 8-4A No. 2 seeded Tigers rocked No. 3 and defending state runner up Rocori (6-3), 32-8. Princeton trailed 8-0 after one quarter before erupting with three touchdowns in the second quarter and another in the third to put the game out of reach. Three different Tigers found the end zone, including Noah Wells who scored twice.
Through the first seven games, Princeton played just one team that now has a winning record. It’s proved itself immensely in the last couple games. The Tigers handed Class 3A power Dassel-Cokato (8-1) its first loss in Week 8, winning 23-13 at home prior to the playoff win against Rocori.
4. Hill-Murray (8-1)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Simley (5-4)
Ranking rationale: There were four one-loss teams (as well as a couple two-loss teams) vying for the final two spots in the 4A top five. Hill-Murray gets the nod given its lone loss came to No. 1 Becker (9-0). Granted, that was an ugly 51-0 loss in Week 1. However, the Pioneers have been laying on that kind of licking against the rest of their opponents. They’re also No. 4 in the 4A QRF ranking.
H-M has won each game on its eight-game win streak by 15 or more. The latest was a 35-14 victory as the top seed in the Section 3-4A semifinals against No. 5 seed Chisago Lakes (4-6). Two touchdowns in the final 4:31 of the first half gave the Pioneers momentum going into halftime up 28-14. Quarterback Jackson Reeves ran for two touchdowns, including one for 67 yards, and threw for two more.
5. Byron (8-1)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Kasson-Mantorville (6-3)
Ranking rationale: Hermantown (8-1), Marshall (8-1), Orono (7-2) and Providence Academy (7-2) all could make the case for the No. 4 or 5 spot, but the ranking rounds out with Byron. The top-seeded Bears looked ferocious in their 28-0 victory in the Section 1-4A semifinals against No. 4 seed Winona (4-6). This was Byron’s fifth shutout of the year. Carson Heimer led with 25 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
Byron’s won eight games in a row since falling 14-3 vs. Providence Academy in Week 1. Providence Academy lost to Becker and Orono. Orono lost to Totino-Grace and Rocori.
CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Pine Island (8-2) at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium
Ranking rationale: There’s no doubt about who gets the top spot in the 3A ranking. The Tigers have been featured in the all-class Power 25 ranking since the preseason. They have yet to be challenged in 2024. The latest example was a 54-0 drubbing in the Section 1-3A semifinals as the top seed against No. 4 seed Lake City (5-5). Vince Wellik finished 10-for-11 passing for 193 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Dylan Scanlan ran three times for 60 yards and a touchdown and had one catch for a 59-yard touchdown.
Stewartville has allowed just 19 points all year. It’s up to six shutouts.
2. Pequot Lakes (9-0)
Next game: Oct. 31 vs. Two Harbors (8-1) at University of Minnesota, Duluth
Ranking rationale: Just like Stewartville has ruled the southern part of the state, Pequot Lakes can say the same in the north. The Patriots are a win away from a Section 7-3A title after they won 47-6 as the top seed against No. 4 Esko (5-5).
Pequot Lakes opened the season with a 28-20 win vs. North Branch (7-2), a possible 4A state tournament team. Since then, the Patriots have won every game by 21-plus. That includes a 35-14 win at Two Harbors (8-1), which hasn’t lost again leading up to their section final rematch.
3. Dassel-Cokato (8-1)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Litchfield (6-3) at Buffalo
Ranking rationale: Despite having a loss, Dassel-Cokato is having just as great of a season as anyone in 3A. The Chargers’ lone loss came against a 4A title contender, Princeton (9-0), 23-13. That game was tied at halftime and just a three-point deficit headed to the fourth quarter.
D-C has otherwise been dominant, blowing out every other team it’s faced except for Annandale (8-1). That one resulted in a 34-33 victory in a game that ultimately decided who’d get a top-five ranking here. The Chargers are in the Section 2-3A finals after a 46-16 win vs. Watertown-Mayer (5-5).
4. Albany (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Minnewaska Area (6-3) at Rocori
Ranking rationale: If Stewartville’s the king of southern Minnesota and Pequot Lakes is the king of northern Minnesota, Albany is trying to stake the claim to the central slab of the state. The Huskies are having a heck of a season, which continued with a 44-8 blasting of No. 4 seed Sauk Centre (3-7) in the Section 6-3A semifinals. No. 1 seed Albany was led by seven carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns from Ethan Meyer, as well as 17 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown for Drew Lehner. The Mainstreeters were held without a passing yard and just 80 rushing yards.
The next step to be a true state title contender involves beating one of the top teams in the class. The Huskies have played a relatively light schedule with their best wins coming 21-0 at Minnewaska Area (6-3) and 22-8 at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (6-4).
5. Fergus Falls (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-3) at Fargo Dome
Ranking rationale: Fergus Falls has something to say about Pequot Lakes’ being northern Minnesota’s best shot at winning a state title. The Otters are liked by the computer rankings, as they check in No. 3 in the Class 3A QRF. They’ve played just one one-score game all season. That came against East Grand Forks (4-6), a team they just beat 30-0 in the Section 8-3A semifinals.
Fergus Falls’ next closest game was a 35-21 win at 4A Detroit Lakes (5-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (10-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Hawley (7-3) at Fargo Dome
Ranking rationale: The Trojans may not be liked as much by the computers as they are No. 4 in the Class 2A QRF, but they get the top spot here. After winning 24-14 in Week 1 at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-3), a team that’s a win away from making the 3A state tournament, Barnesville has won every other game by 20 or more. The Trojans’ potent offense has hung single-game totals of 78 and 60. They managed 58 in their 52-point Section 8-2A semifinal victory against No. 5 seed Frazee (4-6).
2. Kimball (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Holdingford (8-2) at St. John’s
Ranking rationale: Kimball has been one of the surprise stories of the season. The Cubs went several weeks unranked in the state top 10 poll before breaking through. They still have yet to suffer a loss while racking up big wins along the way. The biggest came against border rival and defending Class 2A state champion, Eden Valley-Watkins (7-2), 28-20 in Week 7 in Kimball. Kimball also rolled 34-8 at Holdingford in Week 6. Those two teams will meet this week after Holdingford ousted EV-W in the semis.
3. Jackson County Central (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Pipestone (7-2) at Worthington
Ranking rationale: It’s picking nits trying to suss out where all the unbeaten teams in Class 2A fall. Jackson County Central gets the nod over Chatfield (9-0) given JCC’s further advancement in the 2023 state tournament to the semifinals, while Chatfield was ousted in its section tournament.
The Section 3-2A top seeded Huskies are coming off a 36-14 win vs. Le Sueur-Henderson (5-5). It’s crazy to think that was JCC’s closest game of the season. The Huskies haven’t faced an ultra difficult schedule, though they won comfortably against 3A schools Worthington (1-7) and Luverne (7-3). JCC leads the class in points scored per game (51.0) and points allowed per game (6.2).
4. Chatfield (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Caledonia (7-2) at Winona
Ranking rationale: The Gophers are another team that could conceivably make it to the Prep Bowl. Chatfield’s outscoring teams by nearly 30 points per game. This is the No. 1 team in the 2A QRF. That’s helped by three blowout wins over three 3A schools, as well as a 20-13 home win over section rival Caledonia.
Chatfield is coming off a Section 1-1AA semifinal victory as the top seed over No. 4 seed Dover-Eyota (4-6), 53-14. Ben Carrier rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries to go with a 28-yard touchdown grab. Carson Rowland finished 6-for-8 passing for 162 yards to go with 61 rushing yards and a touchdown.
5. Norwood Young America (10-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Cannon Falls (8-2) at Watertown-Mayer
Ranking rationale: It was tough having to leave out unbeaten Staples-Motley (9-0), but the Raiders have played a tougher schedule and have a higher QRF class ranking of No. 9 compared to No. 13 for Staples-Motley.
The Raiders’ have won nine of 10 games by 26 or more points, including in the Section 4-2A semifinals. The outlier was a 42-32 win at Randolph (7-2) They won as the No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed St. Agnes (6-3), 33-7. NYA looks to have the firepower to make some hay at state.
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. BOLD (8-1) at Southwest Minnesota State University
Ranking rationale: The defending Class 1A champions get to hold down the top spot until someone knocks them off. Minneota has been on an absolute tear this season, winning every game by 28 or more. The Vikings won as big as 81-0 at Lac qui Parle Valley (2-7). Their most notable win was a 42-14 win over section rival BOLD. Minneota leads the class scoring 61.7 points per game and is second in scoring defense at 6.0.
Minneota has shut out its last three opponents and five total in 2024. The most recent was a 62-0 win in the Section 1-5A semifinals against Canby (4-6). Ryan Meagher had 10 carries for 95 yards and three scores. Brody Larson went 8-for-14 passing for 117 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing twice for 21 yards and a touchdown. Tristen Sussner was also 3-for-3 passing for 99 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Looking at the roster size, this looks like a 2A or 3A program.
2. Springfield (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Murray County Central (8-2) at Southwest Minnesota State University
Ranking rationale: Could Springfield be on a collision course for a rematch with Minneota in the Prep Bowl? The signs are indicating so. The Tigers are eager for revenge after falling to the Vikings 43-22 in 2023.
The Tigers are No. 1 in the Class 1A QRF thanks to big wins vs. section rivals Murray County Central, Adrian/Ellsworth (7-2), as well as a 2A school Windom (4-5). The closest game Springfield played all year was a 28-18 win vs. MCC. The rest have all been by three touchdowns or more, including a 27-6 win in the Section 3-1A semifinals against Sleepy Eye (6-4). Brayden Sturm had six receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
3. Mahnomen/Waubun (9-0)
Next game: Oct. 31 vs. Red Lake County (9-1) at Fargo Dome
Ranking rationale: The Thunderbirds join Minneota and Springfield as another undefeated team in the class holding opponents to single digit points per game. Mahnomen/Waubun hasn’t lost a regular season game in two years. It had to survive a couple close ones this year, winning 22-21 vs. Ada-Borup-West (7-3) and 13-12 at its upcoming Section 8-1A championship opponent, Red Lake County.
The Thunderbirds won 43-0 in the section semifinals against Polk County West (4-6). Tanner Stech led with two touchdowns including an 84-yarder that made it an 18-0 score after the first quarter. M/W is No. 4 in the Class 1A QRF and is coming off a state semifinals run in 2023.
4. Upsala/Swanville (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (8-1) at Fargo Dome
Ranking rationale: There are undefeated teams galore in this class with representation all over the state. Upsala/Swanville is another one with an impressive resume, coming in at No. 2 in the Class 1A QRF. It has a tough draw facing the team below it in the QRF, B-B-E, in the Section 4-1A finals.
USA features the class’s top scoring defense at 4.7 points per game. The Patriots have shut out four opponents and held everyone else to one or two touchdowns. Their closest margin of victory was 20 vs. Browerville (6-4) and at B-B-E. Along with the B-B-E win, another notable victory was a 37-14 win at West Central (8-2). USA advanced to the section finals for the fourth straight year with a 49-6 win vs. Benson (3-7).
5. Goodhue (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Fillmore Central (9-1) at Kasson-Mantorville
Ranking rationale: Goodhue is outscoring teams approximately 40-10 per game and is still No. 5 in the Class 1A QRF, showing the depth at the top. The Wildcats are vying for a Section 1-1A title after getting by Rushford-Peterson (4-6) 32-14 in the semifinals. They leaned on running back Nate Beck to help them pull away in the second half after leading 10-6 at the break.
Goodhue shut out three opponents this year and held two more to one touchdown apiece. It’s marquee win was a 39-28 home triumph over Blooming Prairie (8-2).
9-PLAYER
1. Nevis (10-0)
Next game: Oct. 31 vs. Cromwell-Wright (9-1) at Brainerd
Ranking rationale: The defending 9-player champion is still the top dog after rolling through its first 10 games of 2024. The Tigers have won all but one game either by 20-plus points or by forfeit. The only team to give them any strife was Ogilvie (5-4), which Nevis beat on the road, 18-12. The Tigers’ best win was a 48-8 thrashing at Cromwell-Wright, a team that’s beaten everyone else on its schedule.
Nevis, the No. 2 team in the 9-player QRF, advanced to the Section 4 championship with a 38-6 win vs. Verndale (5-5). Ayomide Ogundeji led with 22 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Lindow added six receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Devan Lindow was 8-for-12 passing for 138 yards and a touchdown.
2. Hills-Beaver Creek (9-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Mountain Lake Area (7-2) at Southwest Minnesota State University
Ranking rationale: The Patriots have been menacing on defense this season, ranking second in the class holding opponents to 7.3 points per game. They look like they could have the team to advance farther than last year’s run to the state quarterfinals. All but one game this season has been a rout with the closest contest being a 20-8 win vs. its upcoming Section 3 championship opponent, Mountain Lake Area.
H-BC advanced to that game with a 50-6 win vs. Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons (5-5) in the semifinals. The Patriots are No. 1 in the 9-player QRF.
3. Mountain Iron-Buhl (10-0)
Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Cherry (9-1) at Mesabi East
Ranking rationale: Mountain Iron/Buhl has put up the gaudiest numbers in the class. The Rangers are scoring a whopping 70.8 points per game and allowing a meager 6.0. The caliber of opponents hasn’t been quite as high as other teams in the top five, which plays a part in MI/B sitting at only No. 6 in the QRF.
The Rangers ought to feel like they have a good shot at making it back to the state tournament. They already beat their upcoming Section 7 championship game opponent, Cherry, 62-6 on the road this season. Their playoff path features a 91-0 win vs. Bigfork (1-7) and 60-16 win vs. Cook County (5-4). The Rangers gave eventual 2023 state champion Nevis a great game in the quarterfinals, falling 12-8. A rematch a year later would be intriguing.
4. Fertile-Beltrami (9-0)
Next game: Oct. 31 vs. Fosston (9-0) at Fargo Dome
Ranking rationale: Fertile-Beltrami has been a juggernaut, outscoring opponents by nearly quintuple. Every win has been by 28 or more, including a 60-18 result vs. Park Christian (5-5) in the Section 6 semifinals. Another notable result this season include a 54-32 season-opening win at Border West (8-2)
The Falcons made it to U.S. Bank Stadium in 2023, falling by just a touchdown in the semifinals to Kingsland. F-B is No. 3 in the 9-player QRF. It draws the short end of the stick of having to face a fellow unbeaten and No. 10 QRF team in the section finals.
5. Hancock (9-0)
Next game: Oct. 31 vs. Border West (8-2) at Fargo Dome
Ranking rationale: I’d be remiss to not at least give a shout out to the class’s other unbeaten teams in LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle/Pacelli (10-0) and Fosston (9-0), but Hancock gets the No. 5 slot this week. The Owls survived a couple close calls winning 30-28 at Border West and 32-28 at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (5-5). They got by HLA much easier in the Section 4 semifinals rematch with the Owls winning 56-28. Hancock’s otherwise been dominant and even jumped up to beat an 11-player team, Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (3-6), 52-20.
