20 winningest active high school football coaches in the nation entering the 2024 season
Believe it or not, the 2024 high school football season is right around the corner.
As we gear up for the season, we're shining the spotlight on the 20 winningest active high school football coaches in the nation.
John T. Curtis will be tough to catch at John Curtis Christian in Louisiana, but if anyone on this list has a chance to get there, it might be Jim Roth, who's won seven straight state championships at Southern Columbia (Pennsylvania).
Curtis was thought to have broken the national record in 2023, but the LHSAA released a statement noting that the correct win-loss total for Curtis should be 591-109-6 instead of the 621 wins Curtis appeared to obtain when the Patriots beat Brother Martin last season.
The 30-win discrepancy stems from the number of forfeited games John Curtis Christian had several years ago due to using an ineligible player.
Here are the top 20, from Curtis down to a tie for 19th between Louie Cook and Russ Radtke.
1. John T. Curtis, John Curtis Christian (Louisiana)
Career record: 591-109-6
2023 record: 8-3
Total seasons: 55
2. Bob Hyland, St. Mary's Springs (Wisconsin)
Career record: 514-116-2
2023 record: 11-1
Total seasons: 53
3. Jim Roth, Southern Columbia (Pennsylvania)
Career record: 499-68-2
2023 record: 15-1
Total seasons: 40
4. Gary Rankin, Boyd-Buchanan (Tennessee)
Career record: 487-83-0
2023 record: 13-1
Total seasons: 42
Past schools: Alcoa, Riverdale, Smith County
5. Philip Haywood, Belfry (Kentucky)
Career record: 479-158-0
2023 record: 8-4
Total seasons: 49
6. Jim Hightower, St. Thomas More (Louisiana)
Career record: 474-134-1
2023 record: 14-0
Total seasons: 49
7. Jerry Sinz, Edgar (Wisconsin)
Career record: 471-91-0
2023 record: 13-1
Total seasons: 49
8. Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork (South Carolina)
Career record: 462-87-1
2023 record: 10-5
Total seasons: 40
Past schools: Independence, West Charlotte, Harding (North Carolina)
9. Larry "Bud" Wright, Sheridan (Indiana)
Career record: 457-213-2
2023 record: 10-4
Total seasons: 58
10. Jerry Pezzetti, Ankeny Centennial (Iowa)
Career record: 447-187-1
2023 record: 7-5
Total seasons: 63
Past schools: Ankeny, Melcher-Dallas, Murray
11. Randy Allen, Highland Park (Texas)
Career record: 446-95-6
2023 record: 11-2
Total seasons: 43
Past schools: Ballinger, Brownwood, Abilene Cooper
12. Bill Hurst, Centreville (Mississippi)
Career record: 438-32-0
2023 record: 10-3
Total seasons: 47
13 (tie). Alan Chadwick, Marist (Georgia)
Career record: 431-80-0
2023 record: 12-2
Total seasons: 39
13 (tie). Dudley Hilton, Bell County (Kentucky)
Career record: 431-134-0
2023 record: 13-2
Total seasons: 49
Past schools: Breathitt County, Bourbon County, Taylor County
15. Reno Saccoccia, Steubenville (Ohio)
Career record: 426-85-0
2023 record: 13-2
Total seasons: 41
16. Herb Brogan, Lumen Christi (Michigan)
Career record: 408-92-1
2023 record: 13-1
Total seasons: 44
17. Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic (Nebraska)
Career record: 406-77-0
2023 record: 13-0
Total seasons: 42
Past school: Beaver Valley
18. Bill Young, Catholic Memorial (Wisconsin)
Career record: 403-124-0
2023 record: 11-3
Total seasons: 46
19 (tie). Louie Cook, Notre Dame (Louisiana)
Career record: 401-96-0
2023 record: 9-4
Total seasons: 39
Past school: Crowley
19 (tie). Russ Radtke, Knox (Indiana)
Career record: 401-157-0
2023 record: 13-1
Total seasons: 47
Past schools: Portage, New Prairie, North Judson
—
