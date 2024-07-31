20 winningest high school football teams in the nation entering 2024-25
We're just over two weeks away from kicking off the 2024 high school football season, and Valdosta (Georgia) enters as the all-time winningest program in the nation.
But watch out for Massillon (Ohio), which beat Valdosta 28-17 in 2023 in the first-ever meeting between the Tigers and the Wildcats.
The NFHS record book has Valdosta at 956 wins, but that doesn't account for seven forfeits in 2020.
So that number should officially change at some point, similar to Louisiana high school football coach John T. Curtis losing some wins over past forfeits, though he still sits atop the active all-time wins list.
It won't affect the teams' overall record because it's a scrimmage, but Kentucky titans Louisville Male (tied for second in wins with 948) and Fort Thomas Highlands (fifth with 932) play each other on Aug. 9.
Also notable to eight or nine of you is that No. 12 on the list, Parkersburg High School in West Virginia, is the alma mater of my wife's paternal grandparents.
Here are the 20 winningest high school football teams in the nation entering the 2024 season, plus links to each team's 2024 schedule.
1. Valdosta (Georgia)
All-time record: 949-259-34
2023 record: 8-4
Valdosta Wildcats 2024 football schedule
2 (tie). Massillon (Ohio)
All-time record: 948-299-36
2023 record: 16-0
Massillon Tigers 2024 football schedule
2 (tie). Louisville Male (Kentucky)
All-time record: 948-340-49
2023 record: 11-2
Louisville Male Bulldogs 2024 football schedule
4. Mayfield (Kentucky)
All-time record: 947-264-32
2023 record: 13-1
Mayfield Cardinals 2024 football schedule
5. Fort Thomas Highlands (Kentucky)
All-time record: 932-262-26
2023 record: 11-3
Fort Thomas Highlands Bluebirds 2024 football schedule
6. Muskegon (Michigan)
All-time record: 900-289-43
2023 record: 12-2
Muskegon Big Reds 2024 football schedule
7. Mount Carmel (Pennsylvania)
All-time record: 899-340-59
2023 record: 9-3
Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes 2024 football schedule
8. Canton McKinley (Ohio)
All-time record: 874-376-42
2023 record: 9-4
Canton McKinley Bulldogs 2024 football schedule
9. Easton (Pennsylvania)
All-time record: 870-386-54
2023 record: 3-8
Easton Rovers 2024 football schedule
10 (tie). Everett (Massachusetts)
All-time record: 861-382
2023 record: 9-2
Everett Crimson Tide 2024 football schedule
10 (tie). Steubenville (Ohio)
All-time record: 861-333-36
2023 record: 13-2-1
Steubenville Big Red 2024 football schedule
12. Parkersburg (West Virginia)
All-time record: 853-352-33
2023 record: 7-5
Parkersburg Big Reds 2024 football schedule
13. Hampton (Virginia)
All-time record: 846-293-42
2023 record: 7-5
Hampton Crabbers 2024 football schedule
14. Clinton (Oklahoma)
All-time record: 844-304-38
2023 record: 8-4
Clinton Red Tornadoes 2024 football schedule
15. Berwick (Pennsylvania)
All-time record: 841-347-43
2023 record: 3-8
Berwick Bulldogs 2024 football schedule
16. Haynesville (Louisiana)
All-time record: 840-197-22
2023 record: 13-2
Haynesville Golden Tornado 2024 football schedule
17. Steelton-Highspire (Pennsylvania)
All-time record: 836-450-61
2023 record: 16-0
Steelton-Highspire Steamrollers 2024 football schedule
18. East St. Louis (Illinois)
All-time record: 832-213-36
2023 record: 10-3
East St. Louis Flyers 2024 football schedule
19. Lawton (Oklahoma)
All-time record: 828-382-34
2023 record: 3-8
Lawton Wolverines 2024 football schedule
20. Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (Tennessee)
All-time record: 825-267-28
2023 record: 5-5-1
Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett Indians 2024 football schedule
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports