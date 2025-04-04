2025 Chipotle Nationals; Day 2 recap: Prolific Prep, Dynamic Prep, Brewster Academy, and Columbus advance to semis
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resumed on Thursday with the four quarterfinal matchups including an instant classic in the opening game of the day. High School on SI was on the grounds of Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana to witness the action.
Quarterfinal No. 1: Prolific Prep (California) 81, Long Island Lutheran (New York) 80
In the first game of Day 2 at the Chipotle Nationals, it was a roller coaster of a game between star-studded talent featuring the 6-seed Prolific Prep (California) Crew and the No. 3 seed Long Island Lutheran (New York) Crusaders.
Kansas signee Darryn Peterson led the way for Prolific Prep finishing with a team-high 28 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in the 81-80 overtime win over Long Island Lutheran.
Michigan signee Winters Grady contributed for 21 points, with 17 of them coming in the second half and overtime in the win for Prolific Prep.
LSU signee Mazi Mosley, who is the nephew of former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson added 11 points.
For Long Island Lutheran, they were led by Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony and junior guard Dylan Mingo each finishing with a team-high 22 points.
Quarterfinal No. 2: Dynamic Prep (Texas) 74, Link Academy (Missouri) 55
The 10-seed Dynamic Prep Bearcats continue their Chipotle Nationals debut where they extend their winning streak to 12 straight games with a 74-55 win over the 2-seed Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) Lions.
Four-star small forward and SMU commit Jaden Toombs led the way finishing with a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds.
Link Academy led for a total of just 21 seconds throughout the game as Dynamic Prep (Texas) ended the opening quarter with a slim 18-16 lead. The Bearcats would stretch their lead to six heading into the half at 31-25.
6-5 senior shooting guard Legend Smiley who still remains uncommitted was the lone member in double figures for the Lions finishing with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 shooting from behind the arc.
Quarterfinal No. 3: Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) 70, Bella Vista Prep (Arizona) 60
The 4-seed Brewster Academy Bobcats became the first higher seed to advance at the 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals with a 70-60 win over the 5-seed Bella Vista (Arizona).
Junior four-star small forward Sebastian Wilkins led the way for the Bobcats finishing with 22 points and 14 rebounds with most of his work coming in the second half.
Senior shooting guard and Stanford commit Ebeka Okorie added 20 points and six rebounds where he sparked the Bobcats rally knocking down a couple key 3-pointers to help erase a 9-point deficit late in the first half.
Junior point guard Miles Sadler was the spark plug for the Bears scoring 16 of his game-high 25 points in the first half. Sadler also recorded three rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the loss for the Bears.
6-2 junior shooting guard Rokiem Green was also a force for the Bears keeping them within striking distance where he added 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field.
Quarterfinal No. 4: Columbus (Florida) 76, Wasatch Academy (Utah) 62
In the final game of the night, The No. 1 ranked team in the country Columbus Explorers led wire-to-wire taking down the 9-seed Wasatch Academy (Utah) Tigers 76-62.
Columbus was led by five-star power forward and Duke commit Cameron Boozer finishing with a team-high 25 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks.
Five-star point guard Cayden Boozer contributed for 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the win for the Explorers.
6-3 junior shooting guard Mariano Manciel led the way for Wasatch Academy finishing with a team-high 16 points, four rebounds, and two steals in the loss.
6-5 junior combo guard Katrelle Harmon added 14 points as well as 6-6 senior shooting guard and Houston signee Isiah Harwell added 14 in the loss as well.
