2025 Chipotle Nationals Day 3 recap; Dynamic Prep (Texas) and Columbus boys basketball advance to Championship game
In the first semifinal of the boys bracket at the 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals, Dynamic Prep (Texas) is continuing it's improbable run to the Championship Game winning its third game in as many days.
Dynamic Prep reached the semifinals after picking up wins over 7-seed Montverde Academy in the play-in game and followed that with another win over the 2-seed Link Academy in Thursday's quarterfinal round. Dynamic Prep never looked back in a wire-to-wire 83-64 win over Prolific Prep (California) in the semifinals on Friday.
Rutgers signee Chris Nwuli was the lead catalyst for Dynamic Prep finishing with a game-high 20 points and six rebounds. SMU commit Jaden Toombs finished with his third straight double-double in 17 points and 14 rebounds. Leroy Kelly IV was flirting with a triple-double where he finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.
Dynamic Prep led by as many as 29 which came late in the third quarter, as well as taking a 23-10 lead after the opening eight minutes, and a 46-20 lead heading into the locker room.
Prolific Prep was led by Kansas signee Darryn Peterson finishing with a team-high 24 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Michigan signee Winters Grady added 16 points and seven rebounds for Prolific Prep.
Dynamic Prep will seek their first National Championship in their three-year existence on Saturday where they will take on the 1-seed Columbus on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. in a game that will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN.
Cayden Boozer sends Columbus to their first-ever Chipotle Nationals Championship Game
Just one year after losing to Montverde Academy in the Chipotle Nationals semifinals, The Columbus Explorers are heading to the National Championship Game for the first time in program history.
Duke signee Cayden Boozer lifted his team to a 47-45 win over Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) in the other semifinal, including knocking down the go-ahead bucket.
The first half was an absolute dog fight where both teams were struggling to score through the first 16 minutes as the No. 1 seed Columbus and No. 4 seed Brewster Academy were tied 19-19 at halftime.
In the second half, both teams traded baskets where Brewster Academy four-star junior small forward Sebastian Wilkins knocked down a corner three to tie the game at 45-45. That turned out to be too much time for Duke signee Cayden Boozer to go coast-to-coast for a mid-range jumper as time expired to give his Explorers the 47-45 win.
His twin brother Cameron (Boozer) was the lead catalyst finishing with a double-double at 15 points and 11 rebounds. Junior small forwards Marcellous Jackson and Caleb Gaskins each finished with nine points for the Explorers. Cayden also finished with nine points in the win for the Explorers.
Brewster Academy was led by junior small forward Sebastian Wilkins finished with a double-double at 14 points and 12 rebounds despite the loss. Darien Moore added 11 points and three rebounds in the loss for the Bobcats.
Columbus will seek its first-ever National Championship on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. as they will take on the 10-seed Dynamic Prep (Texas).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App