5-star Brayden Burries commits to Arizona basketball on ESPN
California’s best is headed to Arizona.
Roosevelt High's Brayden Burries, a 5-star McDonald's All-American guard, announced his commitment to Arizona to play for Tommy Lloyd live on ESPN's SportsCenter Wednesday morning.
”The trust with coach Lloyd and the staff was a key factor. He’s been on me for three years now,” Burries said. “He lets his guards play.”
Burries picked the Wildcats over Tennessee, Oregon, USC and Alabama.
Just a few weeks ago, Arizona locked up a commitment from Perry High's Koa Peat, who was also a McDonald's All-American. Peat and Burries were seen chumming it up quite a bit at the McDonald's All-American Games in Brooklyn last week.
Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James, son of LeBron James, is part of Arizona’s 2025 recruiting class, too.
“We’re going to have one of the best freshman classes (in college basketball),” Burries said. “We got a chance to make some pushes in March Madness. Stay tuned — it’s going to be great.”
Burries was named High School on SI's California Player of the Year, the California Gatorade Player of the Year, and Gatorade National Player of the Year finalist after anchoring Eastvale Roosevelt to a CIF State Open Division title.
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 29.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game this season en route to Roosevelt's 35-2 record. His best performance of the year came on the biggest stage when he scored 44 points in the state title game — tying the second-most points in a state final with Alijah Arenas.
“I model my game after Devin Booker and Cade Cunningham.” Burries said. “Big guards that like to get to their spots with minimum dribbles and score at all three levels.”
Burries was also named to the 2025 'SI Six' All-American team.
