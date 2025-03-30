High School

California All-State 2025 CIF boys basketball team by High School On SI: Brayden Burries is Player of the Year

The 2025 All-California CIF State team includes four McDonald's Americans: Burries, Khamenia, Yessoufou and Arenas.

Tarek Fattal, Mitch Stephens

Brayden Burries is the High School On SI California Player of the Year.
High School On SI, which is the high school sports arm for Sports Illustrated, has announced the California All-State CIF boys basketball team for the 2024-25 season.

High School On SI's All-CIF selections and yearly award winners from Northern and Southern California were announced last week: SOCAL TEAM | NORCAL TEAM

The California All-State team includes Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and a Coach of the Year honors. This year's team has four McDonald's All-Americans on it, which provides an indication of the talent level in the Golden State.

  • GIRLS BASKETBALL: SOCAL TEAM | NORCAL TEAM (coming soon)

2025 ALL-STATE YEARLY AWARDS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brayden Burries, Roosevelt, Sr.

high school basketball
Eastvale Roosevelt's Brayden Burries answers questions during a postgame press conference after an 80-60 win over Archbishop Riordan in the CIF State Open Division final in Sacramento on March 15, 2025. / Ralph Thompson

Brayden Burries showed he's the best player in California and he did it on the biggest stage. The 5-star prospect scored a record-breaking 44 points in the CIF State Open Division final to help crown his Mustangs the kings of basketball for the 2024-25 season.

Burries, a 2025 McDonald's All-American selection, averaged 29.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game this season en route to Roosevelt's 35-2 record. Roosevelt won the California treble, capturing the CIF Southern Section, SoCal Regional and CIF State Open Division titles.

The humble, soft-spoken guard was named the Gatorade California Player of the Year and is the Gatorade National Player of the Year finalist. It's likely that more California-based awards will have his name on them in the coming weeks.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Shalen Sheppard, Brentwood

high school basketball
Brentwood's Shalen Sheppard handles the ball against Campbell Hall in a league contest at the Intuit Dome. / Heston Quan

Brentwood coach Moose Bailey wasn't shy when projecting Shalen Sheppard's basketball career, citing that one day Sheppard could be a "max contract guy".

Well ... for now, Sheppard can smile with the accolade of Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.6 points, 8,0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game with his long, 6-foot-8 frame that helped to lead the Eagles to a Gold Coast League title and CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff berth.

Brentwood finished the year 25-5.

COACH OF THE YEAR
Stephen Singleton, Roosevelt

high school basketball
Roosevelt coach Stephen Singleton lifts CIF State Open Division trophy. / Ralph Thompson

Stephen Singleton commanded his Roosevelt Mustangs to a 35-2 overall record and did not lose a game to a California opponent this season.

Roosevelt went unbeaten in the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs by taking down Heritage Christian, Redondo Union, Sierra Canyon, St. John Bosco and Notre Dame (in the final). The Mustangs then defeated Harvard-Westlake and Notre Dame (again) in the CIF State playoffs.

The season finale came in Roosevelt's 80-60 victory over Archbishop Riordan in the CIF State Open Division final.

ALL-STATE CALIFORNIA TEAM

(Name, School, Year, College [if committed])

Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, Sr. (USC)
30.4ppg, 7.4rpg, 4.0apg, 2.1spg; LA City Section Player of the Year; CIF State SoCal regional Division II champion; High School On SI Offensive Player of the Year; McDonald's All-American

California (CIF) State Basketball Championships
Alijah Arenas of Chatworth take a foul shot during during the California (CIF) State Division 2 title game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo by Ralph Thompsom

Tajh Ariza, Westchester, Jr.
27ppg, 15rpg, 7apg; LA City Player of the Year

California high school basketball: Tajh Ariza
Tajh Ariza of Westchester High School in Los Angeles, Calif. / Tarek Fattal

Alec Blair, De La Salle, Sr. (OKLAHOMA)
20.5ppg, 8.8rpg, 4.9apg; EBAL Player of the Year; CIF North Coast Section Open Division champion

High school basketball: Concord, California
De La Salle's Alec Blair during his season season at the Vontoure Classic. Blair is an Oklahoma signee and one of the nation's top 50 players. / Photo: Dennis Lee

Bryce Cofield, Sierra Canyon, Sr. (CS FULLERTON)
13ppg, 6.6rpg, 3.1apg; All-Mission League selection; CIF State SoCal regional, CIF State Division 1 champion

California high school basketball: Sierra Canyon's Bryce Cofield.
Sierra Canyon's Bryce Cofield (left) defends a Lincoln High player during the CIF State Division I final. / Dennis Lee

Nik Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake, Sr. (DUKE)
18ppg, 8.6rpg, 7.6apg; Mission League MVP; McDonald's All-American

California High school basketball: Harvard-Westlake's Nik Khamenia
Harvard-Westlake senior Nik Khamenia directs a teammate during a game against St. Francis at the Intuit Dome. / Heston Quan

Mark Lavrenov, Rocklin, Sr. (SACRAMENTO STATE)
23.4ppg, 12.2rpg; CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 champion; Sac Bee Player of the Year

California high school basketball: Mark Lavrenov
Mark Lavrenov of Lincoln High (CA) / Gary Jones

Julius Price, St. Joseph, Jr.
18.4ppg, 6.0apg, 1.8apg; All-Mountain League selection

California high school basketball: Julius Price, St. Joseph
St. Joseph's junior Julius Price scoops the ball between Alvin Loving and Carlton Perrialliat en route to his 16-point night in the Crush in the Valley Showscase 1-24-25 / Photo: Greg Jungferman

Jasir Rencher, Archbishop Riordan, Sr. (TEXAS A&M)
15ppg, 5.2rpg, 1.8spg; West Catholic Athletic League POY; CIF Central Coast Open Division champion; CIF State NorCal regional Open Division champion; High School On SI NorCal Defensive Player of the Year

High school boys basketball San Francisco
Riordan senior Jasir Rencher (4), a Texas A&M signee, was considered the NorCal Open champions' top defender for a squad that allowed just 43 points per game. / Photo by Ralph Thompson

Tyran Stokes, Notre Dame/SO, Jr.
21ppg, 9.3rpg, 3.9apg; All-Mission League selection

high school basketball
Notre Dame's Tyran Stokes (left) drives against Harvard-Westlake's Isaiah Carroll in Mission League showdown on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. / Greg Fiore

Gavin Sykes, Modesto Christian, Sr. (LONG BEACH STATE)
22.4ppg, 5.0rpg; Tri-City Athletic League POY

High school boys basketball Modesto
Modesto Christian's Gavin Sykes goes up against Tounde Yessoufou in a 67-62 loss to St. Joseph at the De La Salle MLK Classic on Jan. 20, 2025. Sykes scored 25 points. / Photo: Lizeth Lafferty

Myles Walker, Roosevelt, Sr.
12ppg, 7apg, 4spg; CIF Southern Section, SoCal Regional, CIF State Open Division champion

high school basketball
Eastvale Roosevelt senior point guard Myles Walker is the 'heart and soul' of the Mustangs, according to coach Stephen Singleton. / Tarek Fattal

Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph, Sr. (BAYLOR)
28.1ppg, 8.3rpg, 3.4spg; CIF Central Section Division 1 champion; High School On SI NorCal Player of the Year; McDonald's All-American

High school boys basketball
Tounde Yessoufou had 23 points and eight rebounds leading St. Joseph to a 76-67 win over Salesian at the Crush in the Valley Showcase 1-25-25 / Photo: Greg Jungferman

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

