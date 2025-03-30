California All-State 2025 CIF boys basketball team by High School On SI: Brayden Burries is Player of the Year
High School On SI, which is the high school sports arm for Sports Illustrated, has announced the California All-State CIF boys basketball team for the 2024-25 season.
High School On SI's All-CIF selections and yearly award winners from Northern and Southern California were announced last week: SOCAL TEAM | NORCAL TEAM
The California All-State team includes Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and a Coach of the Year honors. This year's team has four McDonald's All-Americans on it, which provides an indication of the talent level in the Golden State.
2025 ALL-STATE YEARLY AWARDS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brayden Burries, Roosevelt, Sr.
Brayden Burries showed he's the best player in California and he did it on the biggest stage. The 5-star prospect scored a record-breaking 44 points in the CIF State Open Division final to help crown his Mustangs the kings of basketball for the 2024-25 season.
Burries, a 2025 McDonald's All-American selection, averaged 29.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game this season en route to Roosevelt's 35-2 record. Roosevelt won the California treble, capturing the CIF Southern Section, SoCal Regional and CIF State Open Division titles.
The humble, soft-spoken guard was named the Gatorade California Player of the Year and is the Gatorade National Player of the Year finalist. It's likely that more California-based awards will have his name on them in the coming weeks.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Shalen Sheppard, Brentwood
Brentwood coach Moose Bailey wasn't shy when projecting Shalen Sheppard's basketball career, citing that one day Sheppard could be a "max contract guy".
Well ... for now, Sheppard can smile with the accolade of Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.6 points, 8,0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game with his long, 6-foot-8 frame that helped to lead the Eagles to a Gold Coast League title and CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff berth.
Brentwood finished the year 25-5.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Stephen Singleton, Roosevelt
Stephen Singleton commanded his Roosevelt Mustangs to a 35-2 overall record and did not lose a game to a California opponent this season.
Roosevelt went unbeaten in the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs by taking down Heritage Christian, Redondo Union, Sierra Canyon, St. John Bosco and Notre Dame (in the final). The Mustangs then defeated Harvard-Westlake and Notre Dame (again) in the CIF State playoffs.
The season finale came in Roosevelt's 80-60 victory over Archbishop Riordan in the CIF State Open Division final.
ALL-STATE CALIFORNIA TEAM
(Name, School, Year, College [if committed])
Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, Sr. (USC)
30.4ppg, 7.4rpg, 4.0apg, 2.1spg; LA City Section Player of the Year; CIF State SoCal regional Division II champion; High School On SI Offensive Player of the Year; McDonald's All-American
Tajh Ariza, Westchester, Jr.
27ppg, 15rpg, 7apg; LA City Player of the Year
Alec Blair, De La Salle, Sr. (OKLAHOMA)
20.5ppg, 8.8rpg, 4.9apg; EBAL Player of the Year; CIF North Coast Section Open Division champion
Bryce Cofield, Sierra Canyon, Sr. (CS FULLERTON)
13ppg, 6.6rpg, 3.1apg; All-Mission League selection; CIF State SoCal regional, CIF State Division 1 champion
Nik Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake, Sr. (DUKE)
18ppg, 8.6rpg, 7.6apg; Mission League MVP; McDonald's All-American
Mark Lavrenov, Rocklin, Sr. (SACRAMENTO STATE)
23.4ppg, 12.2rpg; CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 champion; Sac Bee Player of the Year
Julius Price, St. Joseph, Jr.
18.4ppg, 6.0apg, 1.8apg; All-Mountain League selection
Jasir Rencher, Archbishop Riordan, Sr. (TEXAS A&M)
15ppg, 5.2rpg, 1.8spg; West Catholic Athletic League POY; CIF Central Coast Open Division champion; CIF State NorCal regional Open Division champion; High School On SI NorCal Defensive Player of the Year
Tyran Stokes, Notre Dame/SO, Jr.
21ppg, 9.3rpg, 3.9apg; All-Mission League selection
Gavin Sykes, Modesto Christian, Sr. (LONG BEACH STATE)
22.4ppg, 5.0rpg; Tri-City Athletic League POY
Myles Walker, Roosevelt, Sr.
12ppg, 7apg, 4spg; CIF Southern Section, SoCal Regional, CIF State Open Division champion
Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph, Sr. (BAYLOR)
28.1ppg, 8.3rpg, 3.4spg; CIF Central Section Division 1 champion; High School On SI NorCal Player of the Year; McDonald's All-American
