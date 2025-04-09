High School

High School On 'SI Six' boys basketball 2025 All-American team: Cameron Boozer is National Player of the Year

The 'SI Six' is an All-American high school basketball team created from the top players in the country from the 2024-25 season.

Tarek Fattal

Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American East forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks the ball during the second half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American East forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks the ball during the second half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

High school basketball is arguably the longest sports season in prep sports. Usually starting sometime in mid-November and going through the month of March nationwide, so much transpires in one season.

Top players rise and fall. Top programs do too. Triumphant streaks end while new section, class and/or state champions are crowned. It happens every year.

Off the heels of the Chipotle Nationals where Columbus (FL) defeated Dynamic Prep (TX) in the final thanks to the standout play of Duke-bound twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, High School On SI can put a bow on the 2024-25 campaign by announcing its 'SI Six' National Player of the Year and All-American team.

The 'SI Six' 2025 All-American boys basketball team is a representation of America's best high school basketball talent on one team, encompassing individual accomplishment along with team impact and success.

'SI SIX' NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

F | Cameron Boozer, Columbus (FL), Sr.

Boozer will go down as one of the most decorated high school basketball players the country has ever seen. He's won everything.

The 6-foot-10 McDonald's All-American led the Explorers to four straight Florida state championships, including this year's 68-34 thumping of Windermere in the Class 7A state final. Boozer, along with his twin brother Cayden, went on to win the Chipotle Nationals by beating monster programs like Wasatch Academy (Utah), Brewster Academy (N.H.) and Dynamic Prep (Texas) in the championship game.

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Cameron Boozer dumps confetti while celebrating with his Columbus teammates after winning the title game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

The victory cemented Columbus the No. 1 team in the country in High School On SI's final Top 25 national rankings and naming the Explorers de-facto National Champions.

Boozer racked up all the individual awards, too. Locking up the Gatorade 2025 National Player of the Year honor and the prestigious Morgan Wootten boys basketball Player of the Year award. He even won McDonald's All-American Game co-MVP.

Boozer, the son of former NBA forward Carlos Boozer and Duke signee, averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks this season en route to another Player of the Year honor: The High School On 'SI Six' 2025 National Player of the Year.

'SI SIX' 2025 ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

(Alphabetical)

1. F | Cameron Boozer, Columbus, Sr. (DUKE)

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Cameron Boozer of Columbus drives past Jaden Toombs of Dynamic Prep during the championship game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

Boozer anchored Columbus to a 30-3 record after winning a Floria state title and the Chipotle Nationals. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks this season which earned him multiple National Player of the Year honors and a McDonald's All-American selection.

2. G | Brayden Burries, Roosevelt, Sr.

high school basketball
Eastvale Roosevelt's Brayden Burries answers questions during a postgame press conference after an 80-60 win over Archbishop Riordan in the CIF State Open Division final in Sacramento on March 15, 2025. / Ralph Thompson

Burries helped Roosevelt (35-2) win the California treble, claiming the CIF Southern Section Open Division title, the CIF State SoCal regional Open Division crown, and CIF State Open Division championship by averaging 29.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 steals and connecting on 364-of-655 shots from the field (55.6%).

The 5-star guard was selected to be a McDonald's All-American and was High School on SI's California Player of the Year.

3. W | AJ Dybantsa, Utah Prep, Sr. (BYU)

AJ Dybantsa
Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American West forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dunks the ball over Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Hard to leave the consensus No. 1 overall recruit off any list when it comes to 2024-25 high school basketball. Dybantsa, a BYU commit, displays a rare combination of skill, size, athleticism and strength as a 6-foot-9 perimeter player.

Playing at Utah Prep, a pop-up-program, so to speak, probably hurt Dybantsa in terms of more national awards, but the projected 2026 NBA Lottery pick is pegged to be basketball's next big star.

4. F | Koa Peat, Perry, Sr. (ARIZONA)

Arizona high school basketball: Koa Peat
Perry forward Koa Peat holds up the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning the Boys Open State Championship game over Sunnyslope at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on March 8, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peat is another proven winner. His impact helped Perry win a fourth straight Arizona state title thanks to his 18.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals per game stat line.

The 6-foot-8 forward anchored the Pumas to finish 27-2 this season en route to a McDonald's All-American selection. Peat was also named Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year.

5. G | Darryn Peterson, Prolific Prep, Sr. (KANSAS)

Chipotle Nationals High School Basketball - Darryn Peterson
Darryn Peterson of Prolific Prep finishes a dunk during the first half against Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) in quarterfinals of the Chipotle Nationals. / Photo by Tyler Hart

Peterson, who is projected to be a 1st-round draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, was awarded the 2025 Naismith High School Player of the Year Trophy, recognizing him as the most outstanding prep player in the nation.

Peterson averaged 30.4 points, 7.4 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 52 percent from the field, 44 percent from 3-point range and 86 percent from the free throw line.

Prolific Prep finished the year 35-6, falling to Dynamic Prep (TX) in the Chipottle Nationals semifinals.

6. W | Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents, Sr. (NORTH CAROLINA)

2025 McDonald's All American Games in New York
Caleb Wilson drives for a layup during practice for the 2025 McDonald's All America Games in Brooklyn (N.Y.). / Courtesy of McDonald's All American Games

Wilson led the Golden Bears to a 27-4 record and the Private School State Tournament championship while averaging 21.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.9 steals per game.

A McDonald’s All-American selection, he was a Naismith Trophy Award and National Gatorade Player of the Year finalist. He concluded his prep basketball career with 1,836 points and 1,168 rebounds.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

