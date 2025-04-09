High School On 'SI Six' boys basketball 2025 All-American team: Cameron Boozer is National Player of the Year
High school basketball is arguably the longest sports season in prep sports. Usually starting sometime in mid-November and going through the month of March nationwide, so much transpires in one season.
Top players rise and fall. Top programs do too. Triumphant streaks end while new section, class and/or state champions are crowned. It happens every year.
Off the heels of the Chipotle Nationals where Columbus (FL) defeated Dynamic Prep (TX) in the final thanks to the standout play of Duke-bound twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, High School On SI can put a bow on the 2024-25 campaign by announcing its 'SI Six' National Player of the Year and All-American team.
The 'SI Six' 2025 All-American boys basketball team is a representation of America's best high school basketball talent on one team, encompassing individual accomplishment along with team impact and success.
'SI SIX' NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
F | Cameron Boozer, Columbus (FL), Sr.
Boozer will go down as one of the most decorated high school basketball players the country has ever seen. He's won everything.
The 6-foot-10 McDonald's All-American led the Explorers to four straight Florida state championships, including this year's 68-34 thumping of Windermere in the Class 7A state final. Boozer, along with his twin brother Cayden, went on to win the Chipotle Nationals by beating monster programs like Wasatch Academy (Utah), Brewster Academy (N.H.) and Dynamic Prep (Texas) in the championship game.
The victory cemented Columbus the No. 1 team in the country in High School On SI's final Top 25 national rankings and naming the Explorers de-facto National Champions.
Boozer racked up all the individual awards, too. Locking up the Gatorade 2025 National Player of the Year honor and the prestigious Morgan Wootten boys basketball Player of the Year award. He even won McDonald's All-American Game co-MVP.
Boozer, the son of former NBA forward Carlos Boozer and Duke signee, averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks this season en route to another Player of the Year honor: The High School On 'SI Six' 2025 National Player of the Year.
'SI SIX' 2025 ALL-AMERICAN TEAM
(Alphabetical)
1. F | Cameron Boozer, Columbus, Sr. (DUKE)
Boozer anchored Columbus to a 30-3 record after winning a Floria state title and the Chipotle Nationals. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks this season which earned him multiple National Player of the Year honors and a McDonald's All-American selection.
2. G | Brayden Burries, Roosevelt, Sr.
Burries helped Roosevelt (35-2) win the California treble, claiming the CIF Southern Section Open Division title, the CIF State SoCal regional Open Division crown, and CIF State Open Division championship by averaging 29.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 steals and connecting on 364-of-655 shots from the field (55.6%).
The 5-star guard was selected to be a McDonald's All-American and was High School on SI's California Player of the Year.
3. W | AJ Dybantsa, Utah Prep, Sr. (BYU)
Hard to leave the consensus No. 1 overall recruit off any list when it comes to 2024-25 high school basketball. Dybantsa, a BYU commit, displays a rare combination of skill, size, athleticism and strength as a 6-foot-9 perimeter player.
Playing at Utah Prep, a pop-up-program, so to speak, probably hurt Dybantsa in terms of more national awards, but the projected 2026 NBA Lottery pick is pegged to be basketball's next big star.
4. F | Koa Peat, Perry, Sr. (ARIZONA)
Peat is another proven winner. His impact helped Perry win a fourth straight Arizona state title thanks to his 18.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals per game stat line.
The 6-foot-8 forward anchored the Pumas to finish 27-2 this season en route to a McDonald's All-American selection. Peat was also named Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year.
5. G | Darryn Peterson, Prolific Prep, Sr. (KANSAS)
Peterson, who is projected to be a 1st-round draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, was awarded the 2025 Naismith High School Player of the Year Trophy, recognizing him as the most outstanding prep player in the nation.
Peterson averaged 30.4 points, 7.4 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 52 percent from the field, 44 percent from 3-point range and 86 percent from the free throw line.
Prolific Prep finished the year 35-6, falling to Dynamic Prep (TX) in the Chipottle Nationals semifinals.
6. W | Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents, Sr. (NORTH CAROLINA)
Wilson led the Golden Bears to a 27-4 record and the Private School State Tournament championship while averaging 21.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.9 steals per game.
A McDonald’s All-American selection, he was a Naismith Trophy Award and National Gatorade Player of the Year finalist. He concluded his prep basketball career with 1,836 points and 1,168 rebounds.
