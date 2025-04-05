AJ Dybantsa's impact on community at forefront of career wherever he may end up
Most of the McDonald's All-American Game experience is about basketball. The competitive scrimmages, the media, the skill competitions, and of course, the game.
But the most important part of the weekend for these teenage superstars is the trip to the Ronald McDonald House each year where the athletes spend time with young children dealing with illness.
The 2025 McDonald's All-American game was in Brooklyn, so the future basketball stars of America took a trip to the Ronald McDonald's House in New York where No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa felt right at home.
"I give back to my community a lot. My Dad did it a lot growing up and when I was growing up, he would take me and my sisters," Dybantsa said in a 1-on-1 interview with High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero.
Dybantsa is projected to be an NBA Lottery pick in the 2026 draft after one year at BYU, where he's reported to make $7-million in an NIL deal. He could be tomorrow's next basketball star on the court, but in is interview he says he intends to star off the court in whatever city he will call home in the NBA.
When asked what legacy Dybantsa wants to leave behind, he led with community.
"Doing everything for the community," he said. "Wherever I hopefully get drafted to, that city is also going to get my love and support."
Dybantsa scored 17 points in Team West's 105-92 victory over Team East in the McDonald's All-American game Tuesday night on ESPN. He also dunked over Angel Reese in the dunk contest, but was bested by eventual winner Tounde Yessoufou.
