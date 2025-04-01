Baylor commit Tounde Yessoufou wins McDonald's All-American dunk contest
California's all-time leading scorer certainly knows how to put it in the hoop — and with style.
Santa Maria St. Joseph Tounde Yessoufou, a Baylor commit, won the Sprite Jam Fest slam dunk contest Monday night at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn ahead of Tuesday night's McDonald's All-American game on ESPN.
Yessoufou's best dunk came when he lobbed the ball to himself before putting the ball between his legs and throwing it down. His contest-sealing dunk came when he had a teammate put the ball off the side of the backboard and finished with a windmill dunk.
Yessoufou beat out No. 1 recruit AJ Dybansta, who jumped over Angel Reese, along with Caleb Wilson, Zai Harwell, Mikel Brown Jr., Chris Cenac Jr. and Grace Knox for the right to be named dunk champion.
In other Jam Fest competitions ...
Jordan Speiser won the girls knockout competition. Nik Khamenia won the boys knockout competition. Mikel Brown Jr. won the boys 3-point shoutout and Aaliyah Chavez won the girls 3-point shoutout. Brown Jr. scored 28 points in the 'battle of the sexes' final round to beat out Chavez.
