Brayden Burries' college decision expected in 'week or two', according to ESPN
One of the nation's best high school basketball players is uncommitted. That would be Eastvale Roosevelt's Brayden Burries of Southern California.
The 5-star recruit is in Brooklyn, New York for the McDonald's All-American game on April 1. While the athletes scrimmage and take in the festivities, the national pundits and scouts get a chance to talk to the prospects.
ESPN's Paul Biancardi, the worldwide leader's Recruiting Director, reported that Burries is nearing his college decision and plans to announce in the 'next week or two', according to Biancardi's tweet Monday morning.
Burries is down to five schools: Arizona, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee and USC.
The California prospect has made a sweep of awards in the past week or so after leading Roosevelt to the 'California treble', winning the CIF Southern Section, CIF State SoCal Regional, and CIF State Open Division championships this season. The Mustangs finished the year 35-2.
He scored 44 points in the state championship game.
Burries, who was named the High School On SI SoCal and California Player of the Year, averaged 29.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game this year en route to his Gatorade California Player of the Year nod. He was also a Gatorade National Player of the Year finalist.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: