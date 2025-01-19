Bryce James erupts from downtown, wins MVP in Sierra Canyon win at Hoophall Classic
SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — At first it was cute.
Each time Bryce James touched the ball, the sold out crowd at the Hoophall Classic would cheer. If he caught the ball on the perimeter, the crowd would roar. If he grabbed a rebound, the crowd would take a collective gasp.
At one point, James committed a foul and the crowd booed the PA announcer when he announced it.
But then things got serious. MVP-of-the-game serious.
Bryce James, youngest son of LeBron James, erupted for a career-high 16 points including four 3-pointers and a dunk in Sierra Canyon’s 60-46 win over Grayson of Georgia Saturday night.
James, who’s committed to Arizona, had what is probably the best game of his career, shooting 6 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 7 from downtown with five rebounds and four steals in 15 minutes.
He was named MVP of the game.
Not only did James play well, but he helped lift Sierra Canyon to a quality win over what many outlets consider a Top 25 nationally-ranked opponent in Grayson, led by 5-star junior Caleb Holt. Holt was held to just nine points on 2 of 13 shooting.
Sierra Canyon’s Maxi Adams had 17 points and Jayden Alexander added eight in the win.