Carmelo Anthony’s son — Kiyan Anthony — lights it up at Hoophall Classic, named MVP
SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Less than 24 hours after LeBron’s son, Bryce James, dazzled in front of a sold out crowd Saturday night, another future NBA Hall of Famer’s son delivered at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.
Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony, scored a game-high 17 points including a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line to anchor Long Island Lutheran’s 63-57 win over AZ Compass Prep Sunday afternoon in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Blake Arena on the campus of Springfield College.
Carmelo Anthony was in attendance to watch Kiyan, who will play his college ball at Syracuse like his father, go 5 for 10 from the field in the victory and be crowned game MVP.
Long Island Lutheran’s Dylan Mingo added 15 points and eight rebounds. MJ Madison added 10 in the win.
AZ Compass Prep was led by Kaden House’s 14 points. Kalek House pitched in 13 points. The House brothers are the sons of former NBA guard, Eddie House.
FINAL BOX SCORE