Carmelo Anthony’s son — Kiyan Anthony — lights it up at Hoophall Classic, named MVP

The Syracuse commit scored a game-high 17 points to lead Long Island Lutheran to a 63-57 win at the Hoophall Classic.

Tarek Fattal

Long Island Lutheran’s Kiyan Anthony named MVP after the team’s win over AZ Compass Prep in the 2025 Hoophall Classic. / Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Less than 24 hours after LeBron’s son, Bryce James, dazzled in front of a sold out crowd Saturday night, another future NBA Hall of Famer’s son delivered at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony, scored a game-high 17 points including a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line to anchor Long Island Lutheran’s 63-57 win over AZ Compass Prep Sunday afternoon in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Blake Arena on the campus of Springfield College.

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance to watch Kiyan, who will play his college ball at Syracuse like his father, go 5 for 10 from the field in the victory and be crowned game MVP.

Long Island Lutheran’s Dylan Mingo added 15 points and eight rebounds. MJ Madison added 10 in the win.

AZ Compass Prep was led by Kaden House’s 14 points. Kalek House pitched in 13 points. The House brothers are the sons of former NBA guard, Eddie House.

FINAL BOX SCORE

Final box score for Long Island Lutheran vs. AZ Compass Prep in the 2025 Hoophall Classic. / Legit Sport Stats
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

