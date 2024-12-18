Carrollton vs. Grayson: Live updates, score from Georgia Class 6A state football championship game
Carrollton (14-0) and star quarterback Julian Lewis will take on Grayson (13-1) in the Class 6A state football championship game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday night from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Lewis, a five-star Colorado signee, leads a Carrollton offense that averages more than 46 points per game. Lewis has completed 237 of 311 passes for 3,465 yards with 46 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
The Trojans are looking to win their first state championship since 1998 and eighth overall. Carrollton is ranked No. 5 in High School on SI’s national high school football rankings.
Grayson, which opened in 2000, holds an all-time football record of 240-67 with three state titles. The Rams have ripped off 13 straight wins since a 20-19 loss to Collins Hill to open the season.
Carrollton and Grayson have never met on the football field.
Carrollton vs. Grayson Live Updates
Pregame
Carrollton players to watch: Senior quarterback Julian Lewis (Colorado signee); Junior running back Kimauri Farmer; Junior wide receiver Peyton Zachary; Senior wide receiver AJ McNeil; Junior wide receiver Ryan Mosley; Senior cornerback Shamar Arnoux (Florida State signee); Junior cornerback Dorian Barney; Senior safety Zelus Hicks (Texas signee)
Grayson players to watch: Junior quarterback Travis Burgess, Senior running back Elijah Miller; Sophomore running back Joel Bradford; Senior wide receiver Aiden Taylor; Senior wide receiver Alex Sanchez (Appalachian State signee); Senior defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou (Florida signee); Senior edge Andre Fuller (Georgia Tech signee); Junior edge Tyler Atkinson; Junior linebacker Anthony Davis; Senior cornerback Jaylen Bell (Indiana signee)
