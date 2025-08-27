High School

High school football scuffle between California, Hawaii players and coaches (video)

Bishop Montgomery (CA) traveled to Honolulu to take on Hawaii's No. 1 team, Saint Louis, but the game was never completed due to an on-field scuffle.

Tarek Fattal

Bishop Montgomery (in the white) had numerous players leave the sidelines against Saint Louis High in Hawaii, which resulted in massive suspensions.
It was hard to avoid the drama in Hawaii this past weekend.

No. 1 Saint Louis hosted Bishop Montgomery (CA), which brought drama from California to the shores of Honolulu. The Knights, who've tried to get 20-plus football transfers eligible this season saw its master plan come to a halt last week when the CIF Southern Section office deemed the first wave of potential transfers ineligible — five to be exact.

Not only were they deemed ineligible, the student-athletes were hit with Bylaw 202 for falsifying documents. The penalty is a 24-month suspension for varsity athletics ... MORE ON THAT.

Despite the distraction, Bishop Montgomery trekked to Hawaii to take on Saint Louis in a 34-27 loss at Radford High School. However, with a minute left to play, a scuffle, of sorts, broke out on the field which prompted both teams to clear their sidelines ... MORE ON THAT.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported, "... tempers flared near the Saint Louis sideline. After some shoving, a Saint Louis player on the sideline ran three steps onto the field and backpedaled, triggering a penalty flag," the report reads.

"Then, a Saint Louis player yanked the helmet off a Bishop Montgomery player and both teams began to empty the benches into and ran to the hashmarks. Coaches on both sides berated each other at midfield."

The officials called the game with under a minute left.

Saint Louis was called for 10 penalties, but coach Tupu Alualu had something to say about that.

“They’re poor sports, hitting our guys (on the sideline). Their coaches were chirping and hitting our guys (during the game)," according to the report.

SUSPENSIONS LED TO FORFEIT

So many Bishop Montgomery players were suspended, the Knights had to forfeit their next game against national-power Mater Dei Friday.

"This morning, Mater Dei High School was informed by Bishop Montgomery High School that they are unable to compete in the scheduled varsity football game at the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday, August 29. As a result, the game has been officially canceled," Mater Dei's spokesperson said. "While we share in the disappointment of our players, families, and fans, we are proud of the hard work and preparation our Monarchs have put into this season thus far."

Bishop Montgomery will receive a loss and be 0-2 heading into Week 2 at Leuzinger.

"Bishop Montgomery unfortunately does not have enough healthy and eligible players to safely field a team against Mater Dei at this time," school principal Michele Starke said in a statement.

It's the second straight season Mater Dei will play a nine-game regular season schedule. In 2024, when Mater Dei let go of its previous coach Frank McManus and hired now-coach Raul Lara, the schedule wasn't complete, and Lara didn't have enough time to find a 10th opponent.

FULL BREAKDOWN OF SKIRMISH

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

