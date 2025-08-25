Mater Dei football Week 1 opponent forfeits due to suspensions from on-field scuffle
When it rains, it pours ...
Bishop Montgomery High School, located in Torrance, Calif, was under turmoil last week when five of its (20-plus potential) high school football transfers were deemed ineligible by the CIF Southern Section office for falsifying documents.
Despite the drama, Bishop Montgomery was able to put up a good fight against Saint Louis High in Hawaii on Saturday, falling to the Crusaders 34-27. However, more drama followed the Knights home to California ...
After a sideline-clearing altercation at midfield with Saint Louis, a number of Bishop Montgomery players are suspended which will force the Knights to forfeit its Week 1 (August 29) game against No. 1 Mater Dei Friday night.
"This morning, Mater Dei High School was informed by Bishop Montgomery High School that they are unable to compete in the scheduled varsity football game at the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday, August 29. As a result, the game has been officially canceled," Mater Dei's spokesperson said. "While we share in the disappointment of our players, families, and fans, we are proud of the hard work and preparation our Monarchs have put into this season thus far."
Bishop Montgomery will receive a loss and be 0-2 heading into Week 2 at Leuzinger.
"Bishop Montgomery unfortunately does not have enough healthy and eligible players to safely field a team against Mater Dei at this time," school principal Michele Starke said in a statement.
It's the second straight season Mater Dei will play a nine-game regular season schedule. In 2024, when Mater Dei let go of its previous coach Frank McManus and hired now-coach Raul Lara, the schedule wasn't complete, and Lara didn't have enough time to find a 10th opponent.
The program even offered to compensate a visiting team to complete the schedule, but no team took Mater Dei up on its offer.
WHAT HAPPENED?
In the final minute of the game between Saint Louis and Bishop Montgomery, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported, "... tempers flared near the Saint Louis sideline. After some shoving, a Saint Louis player on the sideline ran three steps onto the field and backpedaled, triggering a penalty flag," the report reads.
"Then, a Saint Louis player yanked the helmet off a Bishop Montgomery player and both teams began to empty the benches into and ran to the hashmarks. Coaches on both sides berated each other at midfield."
The officials called the game.
The report mentions that Bishop Montgomery coach Ed Hodgkiss brought up nine freshmen for the game.
“I’m glad for our freshmen. They were new to varsity football. Our team played one of the best teams in the nation and almost won,” Hodgkiss told the Star-Advertiser.
Saint Louis was called for 10 penalties, but coach Tupu Alualu had something to say about that.
“They’re poor sports, hitting our guys (on the sideline). Their coaches were chirping and hitting our guys (during the game)," according to the report.
MATER DEI REMAINING SCHEDULE
- AUGUST 23: at St. Thomas Aquinas, 26-23
- AUGUST 29: vs. Bishop Montgomery, CANCELED
- SEPT. 5: vs. Kahuku (CA)
- SEPT. 12: at Corona Centennial
- SEPT. 19: at Bishop Gorman (NV)
- SEPT. 26: BYE
- OCT. 3: at Orange Lutheran
- OCT. 10: vs. Santa Margarita
- OCT. 17: vs. Servite
- OCT. 24: vs. JSerra
- OCT. 31: at St. John Bosco
