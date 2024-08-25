Chaminade-Madonna sophomore QB Tyler Chance thrives as starter vs. St. John Bosco
Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) started its ESPN high school football game Saturday in a quarterback platoon against St. John Bosco (California).
That platoon didn't last long, as sophomore QB Tyler Chance threw two touchdown passes and adeptly led the Lions' up-tempo offense against the No. 3 team in the national SBLive/SI Top 25. Chaminade-Madonna is No. 7.
Chaminade-Madonna fell behind early, then took the lead, then fell behind 20-17 at halftime after a penalty-filled final drive helped St. John Bosco score just before the half.
But the Lions' up-tempo offense caused some confusion on the Bosco defense in the passing and running game, and Chance has made a number of good decisions leading the lightning-quick attack.
Fellow sophomore QB Zachary Katz also got some reps early, but Chance has gotten the lion's share of the action, which should continue in the second half of a tight game.
Here's Chance's first TD pass to Jasen Lopez:
And here's his second, where he drops a dime into the hands of Koby Howard, who makes a great catch:
The 6-foot Class of 2027 QB isn't on the radar of any of the recruiting websites, but that will change quickly if he keeps playing like this.
Live updates: Follow along for live updates from St. John Bosco vs. Chaminade-Madonna
Earlier Saturday in South Florida: Bishop Gorman (NV) pulls off comeback win over St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports