Chaminade-Madonna sophomore QB Tyler Chance thrives as starter vs. St. John Bosco

He took charge with two TD passes in the first half leading Florida high school football team's up-tempo offense

Chaminade-Madonna coach Dameon Jones addresses team after 56-0 preseason win over Archbishop Carroll on Aug. 16, 2024.
Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) started its ESPN high school football game Saturday in a quarterback platoon against St. John Bosco (California).

That platoon didn't last long, as sophomore QB Tyler Chance threw two touchdown passes and adeptly led the Lions' up-tempo offense against the No. 3 team in the national SBLive/SI Top 25. Chaminade-Madonna is No. 7.

Chaminade-Madonna fell behind early, then took the lead, then fell behind 20-17 at halftime after a penalty-filled final drive helped St. John Bosco score just before the half.

But the Lions' up-tempo offense caused some confusion on the Bosco defense in the passing and running game, and Chance has made a number of good decisions leading the lightning-quick attack.

Fellow sophomore QB Zachary Katz also got some reps early, but Chance has gotten the lion's share of the action, which should continue in the second half of a tight game.

Here's Chance's first TD pass to Jasen Lopez:

And here's his second, where he drops a dime into the hands of Koby Howard, who makes a great catch:

The 6-foot Class of 2027 QB isn't on the radar of any of the recruiting websites, but that will change quickly if he keeps playing like this.

Live updates: Follow along for live updates from St. John Bosco vs. Chaminade-Madonna

Earlier Saturday in South Florida: Bishop Gorman (NV) pulls off comeback win over St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

