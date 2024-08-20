St. John Bosco vs. Chaminade-Madonna football: How to watch & get live score updates (8/24/2024)
Two of the nation's top high school football teams won't have to wait long for their first test of the year as St. John Bosco faces Chaminade-Madonna on Saturday to kick off the 2024 season.
No. 3 St. John Bosco (California) and No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) begin the season among the top teams in the SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings, and both will be looking to solidify or improve their place in the Top 25 with a statement win against a fellow nationally-ranked opponent.
You can watch Chaminade-Madonna vs. St. John Bosco on ESPN2 and stream it live on Fubo (subscription required).
How to watch St. John Bosco vs. Chaminade-Madonna football
What: Nationally-ranked high school football powerhouses St. John Bosco and Chaminade-Madonna clash at the Broward County National Football Showcase.
When: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 24
Where: St. Thomas Aquinas High School | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
TV channel: ESPN2
How to watch the live stream online: Stream St. John Bosco vs. Chaminade-Madonna live on Fubo
St. John Bosco Braves
The Braves were one of the top teams in the country last season, but suffered a major setback when they were stunned by Kahuku (Hawaii) in September.
They looked to be back on track with a shocking 28-0 win over then-No. 1 Mater Dei a month later, but it was the Monarchs who got the last laugh when they rolled to a 35-7 win over Bosco in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game to end the Braves' season.
With plenty of returning starters, SJB could be a national title contender this season, but with new starting quarterback Matai Fuiava under center, the unproven and untested status of a new QB will be something to keep an eye on this season.
Chaminade-Madonna Lions
The Lions cruised to a 56-0 win over Archbishop Carroll in a preseason matchup last week, but they will have a much different game on their hands against the nation's No. 3 ranked team on Saturday.
After several key players graduated, the 2024 squad will feature several high-profile transfers this season, including wideout Jabari Brady.
The 5-star prospect (247Sports) is in the conversation for the top receiver in the class of 2026 after catching 70 passes for nearly 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns for Class 4M semifinalist Monarch last year.
He will rely on new quarterback and True North Classical transfer Zac Katz to get him the ball.
