Chipotle Nationals 2025: Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) vs Columbus (Florida) boys basketball live updates

Ross Van De Griek

Sebastian Wilkins of Brewster Academy dribbles in the open court during the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana.
Sebastian Wilkins of Brewster Academy dribbles in the open court during the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Friday with two games starting with the 4-seed Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) Bobcats taking on the 1-seed Columbus (Florida) Explorers. High School on SI will be providing live updates throughout the game.

Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) is also making their first appearance at Chipotle Nationals in program history.

Columbus (Florida) is seeking their first national title and are making their second appearance in program history.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Brewster Academy

Columbus

PREGAME

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals semifinal matchup between Brewster Academy and Columbus will tip-off at 4:30 p.m.

