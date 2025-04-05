High School

Chipotle Nationals 2025 Championship Game: Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs Columbus (Florida) boys basketball live updates

The final day of the 2024-2025 high school basketball season is here. We will have a first time national champion crowned in the Chipotle Nationals Boys Basketball Championship Game between the 10-seed Dynamic Prep Bearcats and 1-seed Columbus Explorers. High School on SI will be covering throughout the game.

Ross Van De Griek

Caleb Gaskins of Columbus takes a shot between two Brewster Academy defenders during the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana.
Caleb Gaskins of Columbus takes a shot between two Brewster Academy defenders during the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Saturday with the championship game. Our girls' basketball championship game features the 3-seed IMG Academy (Florida) Ascenders taking on the 1-seed Montverde Academy Eagles. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the game.

Dynamic Prep (Texas) is seeking their first national title in school history

Columbus (Florida) is seeking their first national title in school history

Dynamic Prep (Texas) defeated Prolific Prep (California) 83-64 in Friday's semifinals at the Chipotle Nationals

Columbus (Florida) defeated Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) 47-45 in Friday's semifinals at the Chipotle Nationals

(Keep refreshing page for LIVE game updates)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Dynamic Prep

Columbus

PREGAME

The Chipotle Nationals Boys Basketball National Championship Game between Dynamic Prep (Texas) and Columbus (Florida) will tip-off at 12:00 p.m.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/National