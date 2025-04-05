Chipotle Nationals 2025 Championship Game: Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs Columbus (Florida) boys basketball live updates
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Saturday with the championship game. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the game.
Dynamic Prep (Texas) is seeking their first national title in school history
Columbus (Florida) is seeking their first national title in school history
Dynamic Prep (Texas) defeated Prolific Prep (California) 83-64 in Friday's semifinals at the Chipotle Nationals
Columbus (Florida) defeated Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) 47-45 in Friday's semifinals at the Chipotle Nationals
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Dynamic Prep
Columbus
PREGAME
The Chipotle Nationals Boys Basketball National Championship Game between Dynamic Prep (Texas) and Columbus (Florida) will tip-off at 12:00 p.m.