Chipotle Nationals 2025: Faith Family Academy (Texas) vs Montverde Academy (Florida) girls basketball live updates

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Friday with semifinals in both girls and boys basketball. Our first game features the 4-seed Faith Family Academy (Texas) Eagles and 1-seed Montverde Academy (Florida) Eagles.

Eighth-grade Lady Vols basketball commit Finley Chastain poses for a portrait in Farragut, Tenn. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Kns Vols Bama Hoops / Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Friday with two semifinal games. Our first game of the day features the 4-seed Faith Family Academy (Texas) Eagles taking on the 1-seed Montverde Academy (Florida) Eagles. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the game.

Faith Family Academy (Texas) is making their first appearance at Chipotle Nationals

Montverde Academy is seeking their fourth straight Chipotle Nationals title.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Faith Family Academy

Montverde Academy

PREGAME

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Friday with the semifinal matchup between Faith Family Academy (Texas) and Montverde Academy (Florida). Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

