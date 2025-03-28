Chipotle Nationals 2025: Girls basketball team previews, schedule
Chipotle Nationals returns to the greater Indianapolis area April 2-5, 2025 for the 16th Annual tournament featuring the best boys and girls high school basketball teams in the nation. Ten games will air across, including all three girls games will be broadcasted on the ESPN platforms, including the boys and girls championship games that will take place on Saturday, April 5.
See below for the four girls basketball teams that will be representing in the event:
#1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)
The Montverde Academy Lady Eagles will be eyeing their fourth consecutive Chipotle Nationals title and are making their fourth appearance in the event as well. The Lady Eagles are led by first-year head coach Matt Shewmake who came over from The Webb School in Tennessee, after previous coach Special Jennings left to be a lead-assistant on the Jacksonville University women's basketball staff. Players to watch for the Lady Eagles are senior small forward Holland Harris (Clemson commit), junior guard Saniyah Hall, senior guard Agot Makeer (South Carolina commit), and senior forward Aaliyah Crump (Texas commit).
#2 Westtown (West Chester, Pennsylvania)
The Westtown School will be making their second appearance at Chipotle Nationals where they were eliminated in the semifinals back in 2023 against eventual champion Montverde Academy. Westtown currently carries a 17-game winning streak into the event and is 27-3 overall on the season. Westtown is led by a sophomore duo featuring small forward Jordyn Palmer and combo guard Jessie Moses.
#3 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
The IMG Academy Ascenders are making their third appearance at Chipotle Nationals where they reached the Championship Game in 2024 before losing to Montverde Academy. The Ascenders are led by 2nd-year head coach Frank Oliver Jr. who took over before the 2023-2024 season with previous stops at Bishop McNamara (Maryland) for 18 seasons. IMG Academy will be led by senior guard Kelis Fisher (Connecticut commit), senior small forward Lara Somfai (Stanford commit), senior guard Nylah Wilson (Auburn commit), and junior guard Kelsi Andrews.
#4 Faith Family Academy (Oak Cliff, Texas)
The fourth and final team in this year's Chipotle Nationals girls' bracket is the Faith Family Academy Lady Eagles. The Lady Eagles will be making their first appearance at the Chipotle Nationals and come into the event with a 15-6 record on the season. The Lady Eagles are also led by first-year head coach Andrea Robinson. The Lady Eagles are led by senior small forward Joy Egbuna (Alabama commit), sophomore combo guard Finlay Chastain, junior small forward Amari Byles, and junior shooting guard Amiyah Garcia.
See below for the full schedule and channel listings
Semifinal- #4 Faith Family Academy (Texas) vs #1 Montverde Academy (Florida)- Friday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU
Semifinal- #3 IMG Academy (Florida) vs #2 Westtown (Pennsylvania)- Friday, April 4 at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Championship Game: Saturday, April 5 at 10:00 a.m. on ESPN2
More From High School On SI
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App