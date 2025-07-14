Miami High School Powerhouse Suspends Coach Teddy Bridgewater Amid Investigation
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to coach his alma mater—Miami Northwestern Senior High School—with an eye toward maintaining his school's winning tradition. However, that plan appears to have hit a roadblock.
Bridgewater has been suspended by Miami Northwestern amid a Florida High School Athletic Association investigation into alleged impermissible benefits provided by the program, according to a post from the coach and a Monday morning report from Andy Villamarzo of Rivals.
"The suspension came from (Miami Northwestern) and it’s impossible to suspend someone who doesn’t work for you. So if im suspended from MNW im free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE," Bridgewater wrote on Facebook Sunday. "And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem."
Per Villamarzo, Bridgewater had asked fans to cover expenses he said the school was not providing.
Further muddying matters is the fact that Bridgewater is, ostensibly, still an active NFL player. The ex-Louisville star-turned-Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler has spent time with the Detroit Lions in each of the last two seasons.
In 2024, Bridgewater appeared in the postseason with the Lions after leading the Bulls to a 12-2 record and a Florida state championship.