SI

Georgia High School Opens Stunning New $62 Million Football Stadium

The Buford Wolves are set to have some sweet new digs.

Mike Kadlick

Buford High School's new football stadium is outstanding.
Buford High School's new football stadium is outstanding. / Screenshot via @buford_football on IG.

The Buford Wolves football team is set to play in a brand new stadium next season after they officially opened their state-of-the-art, $62 million facility this week.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Buford High School—located just outside of Atlanta, Ga.—held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the brand new Phillip Beard Stadium. The new digs include a 3,500 square foot video board, 15 covered luxury suites, a two-story field house with locker rooms, and a seating capacity of 10,000.

Here's a look at the completed project:

Man, do they do football right in the south.

Considered one of the top football programs in the state of Georgia, Buford will open the 2025 season in their new stadium on Thursday, August 14. They'll take on Milton HS (Ga.) for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football