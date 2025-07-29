Georgia High School Opens Stunning New $62 Million Football Stadium
The Buford Wolves football team is set to play in a brand new stadium next season after they officially opened their state-of-the-art, $62 million facility this week.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Buford High School—located just outside of Atlanta, Ga.—held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the brand new Phillip Beard Stadium. The new digs include a 3,500 square foot video board, 15 covered luxury suites, a two-story field house with locker rooms, and a seating capacity of 10,000.
Here's a look at the completed project:
Man, do they do football right in the south.
Considered one of the top football programs in the state of Georgia, Buford will open the 2025 season in their new stadium on Thursday, August 14. They'll take on Milton HS (Ga.) for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.