SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (11/4/2024)
One game resulted in a bit of a shakeup in this week’s Power 25 rankings.
St. Frances Academy has had an up-and-down season, but the Panthers demolished then-No. 3 IMG Academy 30-3 in Baltimore last week.
So, just as our SBLive Florida staff rethought its state rankings after that result, so too did we reevaluate how we look at the Sunshine State’s top teams.
The Ascenders descended 17 spots in this week’s Power 25, and we moved Florida’s No. 2 team, Chaminade-Madonna, up six spots, putting the Lions one spot ahead of IMG Academy.
No teams entered the rankings this week, as many states wrapped up their regular season or opened their playoffs.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 12 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
November 4, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Def. Orange (Calif.) Lutheran 38-14
The Lancers have been in the Power 25 this season, but the Monarchs showed no signs of a letdown after their beatdown of rival St. John Bosco the previous week. After the teams exchanged the lead three times in the first quarter, Mater Dei took control midway through the second, with Jordon Davison scoring twice to push the lead to 31-14 at halftime.
Next: Nov. 15, vs. Sierra Canyon-Servite winner, CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs
2. Duncanville (Texas) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Def. Mesquite (Texas) 50-6
The Panthers led 43-0 midway through the second quarter, with running back Jaqualon Armstrong enjoying his Senior Night by rushing for three touchdowns and 4-star tight end Zachery Turner catching two touchdown passes.
Next: Nov. 7 at Cedar Hill (Texas)
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Def. Coronado (Las Vegas) 51-0
Gaels quarterback Maika Eugenio was 10 of 12 for 251 yards and two touchdowns, including one to Derek Meadows, who had three catches for 136 yards as Bishop Gorman tuned up for the 5A Division I playoffs.
Next: Nov. 15, TBD, Nevada 5A Division I playoffs
4. Milton (Ga.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Def. Roswell (Ga.) 35-20
The Eagles beat their 5A Region 7 rivals for the sixth consecutive season to wrap up the regional title, with Miami commit Luke Nickel going 15 of 23 for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Nickel also rushed for a touchdown. Tight end Ethan Barbour scored twice in the second half as Milton pulled away from a 21-20 halftime lead.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Woodstock (Ga.), Georgia 5A playoffs
5. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Def. Mansfield (Texas) 59-11
The Panthers wrapped up a third consecutive district title and earned their 30th consecutive regular-season win in style, with North Texas commit Chris Jimerson Jr. going 14 of 24 for 297 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 80 yards and two scores.
Next: Nov. 7 at Crowley (Texas)
6. North Shore (Houston) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Def. King (Houston) 42-14
Check out 5-star Ohio State commit Devin Sanchez’s 102-yard kickoff return for a score to quickly erase King’s first touchdown late in the first half. Kaleb Bailey threw for three touchdowns, and the Mustangs are within a win of wrapping up another district championship — but it won’t be easy as they travel to 8-1 Summer Creek.
Next: Nov. 8 at Summer Creek (Houston)
7. Carrollton (Ga.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Def. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.) 49-28
The Trojans claimed their 34th region title and third in a row, with USC commit Julian Lewis throwing career touchdown pass No. 132 as part of a 21-for-26, 290-yard, two-touchdown performance. Kimauri Farmer ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns, and Messiah Satterwhite added 101 yards and two scores on 13 carries.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Dacula, Georgia 6A playoffs
8. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Def. Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 31-0
Senior wide receiver Quincy Porter, an Ohio State commit and a Navy All-American Bowl selection, caught eight passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns, including a 62-yarder late in the third quarter to push the lead to 24-0.
Next: Nov. 16 vs. Seton Hall Prep, New Jersey Non-Public A playoffs
9. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Def. Los Alamitos (Calif.) 40-14
The Diablos finished the regular season on a high note, with junior Luke Fahey throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns and scoring on a 28-yard run, and earned a first-round bye in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 bracket before traveling to Centennial in two weeks.
Next: Nov. 15 at Centennial (Corona, Calif.), CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs
10. Lakeland (Fla.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Idle
The Dreadnaughts deserved a week off after playing twice in a five-day span because of the recent spate of hurricanes that hit Florida.
Next: Nov. 6 at Sebring (Fla.)
11. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Def. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 44-24
The Braves bounced back from last week’s loss to No. 1 Mater Dei by knocking off the Lions. Freshman Koa Malau’ulu threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and Maliq Allen and Jeremy Lenore each went over 100 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Santa Margarita-Inglewood winner, CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs
12. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Def. Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) 38-17
Rebels duo Montavin “Tavi” Quinsenberry and Demauriah Brown combined for more than 400 total yards and three touchdowns as Boyle County climbed to No. 1 in the KHSAA Class 4A rankings, earning home-field advantage until the Dec. 6 state final.
Next: Nov. 8 vs. Perry County Central, Kentucky 4A Region 4 playoffs
13. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Def. Del Valle (Texas) 77-0
The Chaparrals secured the top division seed from District 26-6A, rushing for 262 yards, but they also learned they’ll have to compete in Division I this postseason because they have a larger enrollment than Austin, which also qualified for the playoffs.
Next: Nov. 8 at Dripping Springs (Texas)
14. Buford (Ga.) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Def. Mill Creek (Hoschton, GA) 32-7
The Wolves held Mill Creek to its fewest points in the past four years, limiting the Hawks to 144 yards (37 on the ground), and wrapped up the No. 1 seed from Region 8-6A. Jordan Allen caught five passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.), Georgia 6A playoffs
15. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Def. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore) 31-0
The Cavaliers wrapped up an undefeated regular season against the team they’ll face in the MIAA A Conference semifinals.
Next: Nov. 9 at Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), MIAA A Conference playoffs
16. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Def. Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic 49-17
David Gabriel-Georges ran for a 40-yard touchdown on Baylor’s first play from scrimmage, and quarterback Briggs Cherry accounted for four touchdowns as the Red Raiders secured a first-round bye in the Tennessee playoffs. They’ll face the winner of this week’s first-round matchup between Knoxville Catholic and Memphis University School.
Next: Nov. 15, TBD, Tennessee Division II-AAA quarterfinals
17. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Def, Channelview (Texas) 55-0
The Eagles showed no hangover from last week’s narrow loss to North Shore, dominating the one-win Falcons.
Next: Nov. 7 vs. Goose Creek Memorial (Baytown, Texas)
18. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Def. Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 63-15
Dominic Lombardo ran for 83 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, and Daniel Varga returned a fumble eight yards for a score as the Lions romped to victory.
Next: Nov. 8 at Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.)
19. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (8-2)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Idle
The Lions bide their time waiting to learn their playoff road.
Next: TBD, Florida Class 1A playoffs
20. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (6-2)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Lost to St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) 30-3
A week after the Ascenders survived overtime against East St. Louis, they couldn’t keep pace with the Panthers, who were in the Power 25 until a midseason three-game losing streak. St. Frances Academy’s defense dominated, holding IMG Academy out of the end zone and finding it twice with a 71-yard fumble return and an interception return for a score by junior Wayne Henry.
Next: Nov. 8 vs. St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Conn.)
21. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Def. Sycamore (Cincinnati) 63-7
This first-round Ohio Region 4 playoff matchup was no contest. Roman Mason returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and the Crusaders built a 35-0 lead after one quarter and held the Aviators to 71 yards.
Next: Nov. 8 vs. Lakota East (Liberty Township, Ohio), Ohio Region 4 playoffs
22. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Def. Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw, N.C.) 45-13
The Warriors avenged last year’s loss to the Mavericks, pulling away after Marvin Ridge closed to within 21-13 with a field goal with 7:21 left in the third quarter.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. A.L. Brown (Kannapolis, N.C.), North Carolina 4A playoffs
23. La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Idle
The Explorers received a first-round bye in the Pennsylvania playoffs, but looming is a rematch with St. Joseph’s Prep, which they beat 35-34 in four overtimes in early October.
Next: Nov. 9 vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
24. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Def. Westlake (Saratoga Springs, Utah) 56-0
The Chargers cruised to victory as Weston Briggs scored four touchdowns, and Keaton Adamson returned a fumble 10 yards for a second-quarter score.
Next: Nov. 8 vs. Weber (Pleasant View, Utah), Utah 6A playoffs
25. East St. Louis (Ill.) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Def. Springfield (Ill.) 67-0
The Flyers opened the 6A playoffs with a dominant performance, scoring on all 10 of their possessions behind a solid effort from senior Kendrick Lyons (17 of 22, 230 yards, three touchdowns), and the defense allowed one first down.
Next: Nov. 8-9, vs. Normal (Ill.) West, Illinois 6A playoffs
Dropped out
None
Just missed
Armwood (Seffner, Fla.)
Auburn (Ala.)
Belleville (Mich.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Crown Point (Ind.)
De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)
DeSoto (Texas)
Edna Karr (New Orleans)
Miami Central (Fla.)
North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
Owasso (Okla.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Venice (Fla.)
Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
— René Ferrán | rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com
