De La Salle vs. Pittsburg: Live score, updates from California high school football playoffs
De La Salle (11-0) looks to continue its North Coast Section dominance against Pittsburg (10-1) as the California high school football playoffs resume Friday, Nov. 22.
The Spartans have won 277 consecutive North Coast Section games since a 35-27 loss to Pittsburg in 1991. The 33-year streak includes 32 straight section championships.
The Pirates are coached by Charlie Ramirez, who played linebacker on the Pittsburg team that defeated De La Salle in 1991. Pittsburg’s lone blemish this season was a 35-14 loss to national power St. John Bosco.
Keep up with the De La Salle vs. Pittsburg game with live updates, in-game analysis and big play highlights. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
De La Salle vs. Pittsburg Live Updates
Pregame
De La Salle offensive players to watch: Quarterback Toa Faavae (698 passing yards, three touchdowns, 64 carries, 518 yards, 14 touchdowns, Idaho commit); running back Derrick Blanche (102 carries, 910 yards, 11 touchdowns, Portland State commit); running back Dominic Kelley (65 carries, 625 yards, 15 touchdowns)
Pittsburg offensive players to watch: Quarterback Marley Alcantara (2,138 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, 0 interceptions); running back Jamar Searcy (121 carries, 1,119 yards, 14 touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns, Washington State commit); wide receiver Makari Kenion (30 catches, 458 yards, six touchdowns)
De La Salle defensive players to watch: Lineman Matthew Johnson (41 total tackles, seven sacks, Oregon commit); linebacker Niko Baumgartner (71 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries); linebacker Bubba Vargas (64 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions)
Pittsburg defensive players to watch: Defensive end Jewelous Walls (59 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, six quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, UCLA commit); linebacker Etene Pritchard (52 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, San Diego State commit); safety Jadyn Hudson (21 total tackles, five interceptions, four pass breakups, UCLA commit)
