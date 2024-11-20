Calpreps' semifinal predictions for CIF Southern Section high school football playoffs
Every team is one win away from playing for a CIF title.
This Friday, the CIF Southern Section semifinals will take place in Divisions 1 through 14 where five divisions no longer have its No. 1-seeded team alive. Huntington Beach (D5), Muir (D6), Beckman (D8), Don Lugo (D11) and Nordhoff (D14) have all been eliminated despite being the top seed in the division.
Just one No. 16 seed (lowest) is still playing: Portola in Division 11.
To recap the quarterfinals, Corona Centennial gave Mission Viejo its only loss of the season, led by 5-star QB Husan Longstreet and junior running back Malachi Roby in a 25-20 victory on the road. Now, the Huskies will get a second chance against Mater Dei at home in the Division 1 semifinals.
There were a few notable victories in the quarterfinal round ... Yorba Linda knocking off Gardena Serra 24-20 and Newbury Park beating San Clemente on the road 24-13 in Division 2. Oxnard Pacifica rallied late in the fourth quarter to edge Long Beach Poly 45-41 in Division 4. St. Francis, which came into the postseason with just three wins, beat Muir 28-27 in Division 6.
The game that provided the best scenery was when Baldwin Park traveled to play Big Bear in the snow. (STORY-PHOTOS)
With the semifinal games set, here are the predictions for each game provided by Calpreps.
SEMIFINAL PROJECTIONS BY CALPREPS
(click division to see bracket and quarterfinal scores)
DIVISION 1
Mater Dei at Corona Centennial: 41-17, Mater Dei
Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco: 31-26, St. John Bosco
DIVISION 2
Oaks Christian at Murrieta Valley: 31-30, Murrieta Valley
Yorba Linda at Newbury Park: 27-19, Newbury Park
DIVISION 3
Simi Valley at Loyola: 35-28, Simi Valley
Edison at Vista Murrieta: 28-20, Edison
DIVISION 4
St. Bonaventure at Apple Valley: 31-24, St. Bonny
Oxnard Pacifica at Thousand Oaks: 34-21, Pacifica
DIVISION 5
La Serna at Summit: 28-24, La Serna
Palos Verdes at Foothill: 28-19, Palos Verdes
DIVSION 6
Murrieta Mesa at St. Francis: 26-21, St. Francis
Dana Hills at Glendora: 28-26, Glendora
DIVISION 7
West Torrance at Rio Hondo Prep: 35-24, Rio Hondo Prep
Warren at Yucaipa: 38-17, Warren
DIVISION 8
Lancaster at Serrano: 20-19, Serrano
St. Pius at Salesian: 24-17, Salesian
DIVISION 9
Quartz Hill at Highland: 28-22, Quartz Hill
Great Oak at Long Beach/Wilson: 22-21, Great Oak
DIVISION 10
Pacifica/Garden Grove at St. Anthony: 21-20, St. Anthony
South Pasadena at Silverado: 31-24, Sout Pas
DIVISION 11
Baldwin Park at Portola: 21-19, Baldwin Park
San Gorgonio at El Rancho: 28-24, San Gorgonio
DIVISION 12
Mary Star at Palmdale: 35-28, Palmdale
Carter at Wilson/HH: 38-28, Carter
DIVISION 13
Anaheim at Gahr: 28-21, Gahr
Lynwood at Pasadena: 20-19, Pasadena
DIVISION 14
Duarte at San Gabriel: 31-21, San Gabriel
Pioneer at Ganesha: 35-31, Pioneer
