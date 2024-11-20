High School

Calpreps' semifinal predictions for CIF Southern Section high school football playoffs

A look at Calpreps predictions for each semifinal matchup in the CIF Southern Section high school football playoffs.

Tarek Fattal

Centennial QB Husan Longstreet will lead the Huskies into the CIF-SS Division 1 semifinals against Mater Dei at home.
Centennial QB Husan Longstreet will lead the Huskies into the CIF-SS Division 1 semifinals against Mater Dei at home. / Michael Cazares

Every team is one win away from playing for a CIF title.

This Friday, the CIF Southern Section semifinals will take place in Divisions 1 through 14 where five divisions no longer have its No. 1-seeded team alive. Huntington Beach (D5), Muir (D6), Beckman (D8), Don Lugo (D11) and Nordhoff (D14) have all been eliminated despite being the top seed in the division.

Just one No. 16 seed (lowest) is still playing: Portola in Division 11.

To recap the quarterfinals, Corona Centennial gave Mission Viejo its only loss of the season, led by 5-star QB Husan Longstreet and junior running back Malachi Roby in a 25-20 victory on the road. Now, the Huskies will get a second chance against Mater Dei at home in the Division 1 semifinals.

There were a few notable victories in the quarterfinal round ... Yorba Linda knocking off Gardena Serra 24-20 and Newbury Park beating San Clemente on the road 24-13 in Division 2. Oxnard Pacifica rallied late in the fourth quarter to edge Long Beach Poly 45-41 in Division 4. St. Francis, which came into the postseason with just three wins, beat Muir 28-27 in Division 6.

The game that provided the best scenery was when Baldwin Park traveled to play Big Bear in the snow. (STORY-PHOTOS)

With the semifinal games set, here are the predictions for each game provided by Calpreps.

SEMIFINAL PROJECTIONS BY CALPREPS

(click division to see bracket and quarterfinal scores)

DIVISION 1
Mater Dei at Corona Centennial: 41-17, Mater Dei
Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco: 31-26, St. John Bosco

DIVISION 2
Oaks Christian at Murrieta Valley: 31-30, Murrieta Valley
Yorba Linda at Newbury Park: 27-19, Newbury Park

DIVISION 3
Simi Valley at Loyola: 35-28, Simi Valley
Edison at Vista Murrieta: 28-20, Edison

DIVISION 4
St. Bonaventure at Apple Valley: 31-24, St. Bonny
Oxnard Pacifica at Thousand Oaks: 34-21, Pacifica

DIVISION 5
La Serna at Summit: 28-24, La Serna
Palos Verdes at Foothill: 28-19, Palos Verdes

DIVSION 6
Murrieta Mesa at St. Francis: 26-21, St. Francis
Dana Hills at Glendora: 28-26, Glendora

DIVISION 7
West Torrance at Rio Hondo Prep: 35-24, Rio Hondo Prep
Warren at Yucaipa: 38-17, Warren

DIVISION 8
Lancaster at Serrano: 20-19, Serrano
St. Pius at Salesian: 24-17, Salesian

DIVISION 9
Quartz Hill at Highland: 28-22, Quartz Hill
Great Oak at Long Beach/Wilson: 22-21, Great Oak

DIVISION 10
Pacifica/Garden Grove at St. Anthony: 21-20, St. Anthony
South Pasadena at Silverado: 31-24, Sout Pas

DIVISION 11
Baldwin Park at Portola: 21-19, Baldwin Park
San Gorgonio at El Rancho: 28-24, San Gorgonio

DIVISION 12
Mary Star at Palmdale: 35-28, Palmdale
Carter at Wilson/HH: 38-28, Carter

DIVISION 13
Anaheim at Gahr: 28-21, Gahr
Lynwood at Pasadena: 20-19, Pasadena

DIVISION 14
Duarte at San Gabriel: 31-21, San Gabriel
Pioneer at Ganesha: 35-31, Pioneer

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

