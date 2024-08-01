High school football on ESPN: How to watch 6 games airing nationally in August 2024
The 2024 high school football season starts in two weeks, and ESPN will be in on the opening-week action.
The "Worldwide Leader in Sports" kicks off its national coverage of high school football in 2024 with a Georgia matchup loaded with big-name superstars.
Quarterback Julian Lewis, a USC Trojans commit who would have been the top-ranked junior in the nation but reclassified to become a senior, leads Carrollton against Woodward Academy on Aug. 16.
Woodward Academy, the 6A runner-up in Georgia last season, is loaded with NFL bloodlines.
The War Eagles boast senior receiver Jerome Bettis Jr. (Notre Dame commit following in the footsteps of his NFL Hall of Fame father Jerome Bettis); senior cornerback RJ Harrison (son of Patriots great Rodney Harrison); and sophomore running back Amarri Irvin (son of former NFL player Sedrick Irvin).
Game 4 on ESPN's August schedule features two teams in the SBLive/SI preseason Top 25: Bishop Gorman (Nevada) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida).
It's one of three games in the six-game slate being played at Brian Piccolo Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, as part of the Broward County National Football Showcase.
In addition to ESPN's national coverage, you can also watch thousands of high school football games on the NFHS Network.
Here are the six games ESPN is airing in August (three are on ESPN and three are on ESPN2), listed in chronological order (all times Eastern):
Woodward Academy (Georgia) vs. Carrollton (Georgia)
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, on ESPN2 from Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia
Grayson (Georgia) vs. Thompson (Alabama)
8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, on ESPN2 from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama
Milton (Georgia) vs. American Heritage (Florida)
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, on ESPN from Brian Piccolo Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Bishop Gorman (Nevada) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, on ESPN from Brian Piccolo Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) vs. St. John Bosco (California)
8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, on ESPN2 from Brian Piccolo Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Georgia) vs. Baylor School (Tennessee)
1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, on ESPN from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Here's the full ESPN press release.
