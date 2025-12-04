Vote: Who is the 2025 Michigan Division 6 High School Football Player of the Year?
As the latest season of Michigan high school football comes to a close, High School on SI is highlighting the top players in every classification in the state.
It's time to go through some of the best players in Division 6 Michigan high school football. The following players are included in our Division 6 Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Michigan high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. This vote is merely to engage fans and learn their opinions of who they believe the top players may be.
The poll will close on December Dec. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Jaivon Plowden, ATH, Detroit Edison
Plowden did just about everything for the Pioneers as they reached the regional finals. The junior put up more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns on offense. He was also productive defensively, as Plowden recorded 85 tackles, ten TFLs and one interception.
Cole Getz, WR, Watervliet
The Panthers weren't able to make the playoffs, but Getz had a stellar season. The senior wideout had 50 receptions, 882 yards and 11 touchdowns, all of which were atop Division 6 ranks.
Sean Walicki, FB/LB, Jackson Lumen Christi
Walicki had a strong season on both sides of the ball for the Titans. The senior dominated in the state championship game as well, as he rushed for a game-high 142 yards on 11 carries (12.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. On defense, Walicki had 17 total tackles, more than twice as many as anyone else on the field.
Lucas Zeiger, ATH, Buchanan
Zeiger is one of the most unique two-way players in the state, if not the country. Not only does the senior play quarterback, but he also plays defensive tackle, and Zeiger's productivity helped the Bucks reach the playoffs.
Ethan King, RB, Belding
The junior running back had a spectacular season for the Black Knights. King posted 1,564 rushing yards on 148 carries (10.57 ypc) and 16 touchdowns.
Logan Thompson, RB, Kent City
Thompson was nearly unstoppable on the ground this season, and he helped bring Kent City its first regional championship in school history. The senior recorded more than 1,200 rushing yards and 11+ touchdowns.
Linden (Eli) Moore, QB, Montrose
As a sophomore, Moore threw for 2,106 passing yards and recorded 32 total touchdowns. The young play-caller led the Rams to the regional finals.
Jack Deitsch, RB/S, Reed City
Deitsch was all over the field for Coyotes this season. The senior posted 1,424 rushing yards on 116 carries (12.27 ypc) with 15 rushing touchdowns. He also added 80 receiving yards on two receptions for one touchdown, and he returned a kick 90 yards for a touchdown. Defensively, he had 102 tackles, 9 TFLs, 8 PBUs, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Kyle Greiner, RB, Hart
In his senior season, Greiner proved to be one of the best running backs in Division 6. Greiner averaged more than 150 yards per game, totaling 1,376 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Cole Moss, ATH, Montague
Moss was an all-purpose player for the Wildcats, and he helped them reach the district finals this season. The highlight of his junior campaign was likely on Halloween night, when he scored on a punt return, rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown in the same game.
