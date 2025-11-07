High School on SI Boys Soccer Prep School Top 15 National Rankings - Nov. 7, 2025
The final ranking, which will be the week of Thanksgiving, at the conclusion of the NEPSAC and PPL playoffs, will dive into more depth on the ranking of each Top 15 team. For now, No. 1 remains a battle of defending champ Woodstock Academy, perennial challenger Northwood, and Taft School. The postseason will sort out the matter. For now, here's where the teams stand:
1. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 11-0-1
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Despite holding a 26-3 edge in shots, Woodstock was held to a 1-1 draw by Vermont Academy on Senior Day. The game was played without several Woodstock stars who were on college visits, including Richard Sarpong (Clemson). The final test for Woodstock will come in the form of the PPL playoffs, which start the weekend of November 15.
2. Northwood School [N.Y.], 9-0-0
League: Independent
Notes: Northwood did not play any prep schools last week.
3. Taft School [Conn.], 16-0-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Taft School reinforced its position as the favorite in NEPSAC A by defeating Choate Rosemary Hall 4-1 and Loomis Chaffee 3-0 last week. James Copper scored twice against Choate, while three different players found the net in the win over Loomis.
4. Noble and Greenough [Mass.], 15-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Nobles defeated Middlesex and Brooks School to run its ISL record to 13-0 and clinch the regular-season title.
5. Milton Academy [Mass.], 12-2-3
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Milton moved into second place in the ISL with wins over St. George's and Governor's Academy last week.
6. Avon Old Farms [Conn.], 12-2-2
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Avon Old Farms makes a major move in the rankings this week after knocking off Loomis Chaffee and Choate Rosemary Hall last week. The team is riding a five-match win streak.
7. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 13-4-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Nathan Gritzmacher and Trevor Steele (penalty kick) scored goals in what ended up as a 3-2 setback to Avon Old Farms. Loomis then dropped a 3-0 decision to Taft School.
8. Pennington School [N.J.], 11-3-1
League: Mid-Atlantic Prep League
Notes: Matthew Addai scored three goals, Gus Shapiro had a goal and three assists and Hugo Thomas Gonzalez added three assists as Pennington rolled to an 8-0 victory over Hun School in the Prep A semifinals. Pennington will face Lawrence Academy in the mid-week final on Wednesday.
9. Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], 9-2-2
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: NMH returns to the Top 15 for the first time since early in the season, following a draw with ranked Choate Rosemary Hall and a win over recently ranked Suffield Academy.
10. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 13-4-2
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Choate dropped a pair of 4-1 decisions last week, first losing to Taft School and then to Avon Old Farms.
11. Hoosac School [N.Y.], 9-4-2
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Hoosac School was idle last week and will face Darrow School in the final league match. Hoosac has secured the No. 2 seed in the upcoming PPL playoffs.
12. Mount St. Charles [R.I.], 15-0-3
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Mount St. Charles handled St. Charles and Cushing Academy last week to stay undefeated.
13. Hotchkiss School [Conn.], 12-4-2
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Hotchkiss slides back into the Top 15 following wins over Westminster School and Kent School.
14. Brooks School [Mass.], 10-3-2
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Brooks saw a chance to challenge for the ISL regular-season title slip away as it lost to BB&N and first-place Nobles last week.
15. Greenwich Country Day [Conn.], 13-4-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Greenwich Country Day is riding an eight-match win streak, which includes last week's 2-1 decision over Berkshire School.
OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Andrew Osbourne Academy [Ohio], Belmont Hill [Mass.], Berkshire School [Mass.], Brooks School [Mass.], Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], Kimball Union Academy [N.H.], Kiski School [Pa.], Middlesex School [Mass.], Rivers School [Mass.], St. George's School [R.I.], South Kent School [Conn.], Spire Academy [Ohio], Suffield Academy [Conn.], Vermont Academy [Vt.], Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], Williston Northampton [Mass.].