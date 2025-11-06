High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings – Nov. 5, 2025
Texas, California and Midwest high school volleyball teams continue their quest for both state and national championships as the 2025 season winds into November.
Top-ranked and unbeaten Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas, 38-0) remained on track to repeat as state and national champ with two more wins in the 2025 UIL Texas Volleyball Class 6A, Division 1 playoffs. But right on the Bobcats’ heels are a pair of red-hot California squads.
Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, 38-3), ranked No. 2, will face off against No. 3 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, 31-4) for the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championship on Saturday, Nov. 8, in one of the biggest matches of the season.
In Indiana, No. 4 Carroll (Fort Wayne, 36-0) advanced to the 2025 IHSAA Class 4A state championship match against Plainfield (29-5) on Nov. 8.
Down South, No. 11 Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla., 31-1) powered to the Class 3A state championship by beating longtime power Lake Highland Prep (Orlando), 3-0.
In Georgia, No. 9, two-time defending Class 6A state champ Alpharetta (Georgia, 38-2) was stunned by Walton, 3-1, in the 2025 GHSA Volleyball Class AAAAAA state championship match.
New to the rankings are No. 24 McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala., 47-2), which won its fourth consecutive title with a 3-1 victory against Thompson; and No. 25 Southlake Carroll (Texas, 31-5), which is still alive in the hunt for a state title.
The rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (38-0)
Last week: 1
The defending national champion Bobcats stretched their incredible win streak to 74 matches by defeating Lake Ridge, 3-1, in the Bi-District and then Midland, 3-0, in the Area match of the 2025 UIL Texas Volleyball Class 6A, Division 1 playoffs. Ashlyn Seay had 17 kills, two aces, two blocks, and 14 digs; and Kylie Kleckner, 15 kills, two aces, three blocks, and 10 digs against Midland. They take on Allen (37-6) next in the regional semifinals on Nov. 6.
2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (38-3)
Last week: 2
The Trailblazers edged Marymount, 3-2, in the semifinals of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championship. They play Mater Dei (31-4) on Nov. 8 for the title.
3. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (31-4)
Last week: 3
The Monarchs swept San Juan Hills, 3-0, in the semifinals of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championships. Layli Ostovar had 15 kills, Addison Coady had seven blocks, Lizzy Robinson had 10 digs, and Sam Capinpin, 20 assists, for Mater Dei, which takes on Sierra Canyon for the title on Nov. 8.
4. Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) (36-0)
Last week: 5
The Chargers last week edged Westfield, 3-2, in a battle of national powers and then beat Crown Point, 3-1, to advance to the 2025 IHSAA Class 4A state championship match against Plainfield (29-5) on Nov. 8. Bailey Sinish had a whopping 24 kills, three aces; Lola Sasse, five blocks; Cala Haffner, 23 digs; and Sophia Gisslen, 45 assists, against Crown Point.
5. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (31-2)
Last week: 7
The defending AIA Class 6A state champs last week swept Millenium, 3-0. Tessa Larkin had 13 kills and two aces, Annabelle Ross had nine blocks, Mattea Saunders had 32 digs, and Selah O’Connor had 24 assists for XCP.
6. Torrey Pines (San Diego) (35-4)
Last week: 8
The Falcons last week beat Christian High School (El Cajon), 3-0, in the 2025 CIF San Diego Section Volleyball Championships. Finley Krystkowiak had 11 kills; Kenna Wilkinson, four aces; Lila Green, 12 digs; and Emery Gonzales, 33 assists, for Torrey Pines, which plays Coronado (33-7) this week.
7. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) (28-3)
Last week: 9
The Monarchs last week swept Palo Alto, 3-0, in the 2025 Central Coast Section Open Division playoffs. They play Valley Christian (San Jose, 18-7) in the semifinals this week.
8. Assumption (Louisville) (37-4)
Last week: 10
The two-time defending KHSAA state champs Rockets last week swept Seneca, CAL (Christian Academy-Louisville) and Sacred Heart, 3-0, before beating Mercy, 3-0, in the first round of the 2025 Kentucky High School Girls Volleyball playoffs. Julia Lee had 13 kills and four blocks; Emily Keiran, three aces and 26 digs; and Jillian Bohannon, 35 assists, against Mercy. Assumption takes on Shelby Valley (33-5) on Friday, Nov. 7, in the quarterfinals. The semifinals and final are slated for Saturday, Nov. 8.
9. Alpharetta (Georgia) (38-2)
Last week: 6
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders last week were stunned by Walton, 3-1, in the 2025 GHSA Volleyball Class AAAAAA state championship match.
10. Marymount (Los Angeles) (37-6)
Last week: 4
The Sailors lost to Sierra Canyon, 3-2, in the semifinals of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championships, ending their season.
11. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (31-1)
Last week: 12
The Warriors last week swept Tampa Berkeley Prep, 3-0, and then Pensacola Catholic, 3-0, to advance to the FHSAA Class 3A state championship match against Orlando Lake Highland Prep (24-6). Calvary then defeated LHP, 3-0, for the title. Sophia Puleo, a Baylor commit, had 15 kills; Noelle Sarigumba, three aces and 34 assists, Sam Karjala, six blocks; and Olivia Badyna, 12 digs, against Pensacola Catholic (21-10).
12. Winter Park (Fla.) (29-1)
Last week: 13
The defending Class 7A state champ Wildcats take on Doral Academy (16-13) on Nov. 6 for the FHSAA Class 7A state championship.
13. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (35-2)
Last week: 14
The Redwings last week swept West Chicago and West Aurora by 2-0 scores.
14. Harrisburg (S.D.) (29-2)
Last week: 15
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers take on Watertown and Brookings this week.
15. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (31-4)
Last week: 16
The independent Texas power has concluded its season.
16. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (33-4)
Last week: 17
The Mighty Macs last week defeated Lindblom and Shepard by 2-0 scores. Cayla Prohaska had eight kills; Peyton Heatherly, three aces and 19 assists; and Lucy Maloney, six digs, against Shepard. They play St. Laurence this week in the playoffs.
17. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (42-3)
Last week: 18
DSHA last week beat Nicole, 3-0, and Wisconsin Lutheran, 3-1, in the second and third rounds of the 2025 WIAA High School Girls Volleyball Division 1 playoffs. Harper Wendlick had 19 kills, Maddie Brown had seven blocks, Gail Buckner had 17 digs, and Kaitlyn Jones had 24 assists, against Wisconsin Lutheran. DHSA plays Stevens Point (32-7) in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 6.
18. Seton High (Cincinnati) (26-0)
Last week: 22
The Saints remained undefeated with a 3-1 victory against Mason High in the regional finals of the 2025 OHSAA Girls Volleyball Division I State Championships. Nattie Slusher had 16 kills; Charley Moeddel, four blocks; Callie Combs, 18 digs; Grace Jones, 18 digs; and Kirsten Kemper, 27 assists, for Seton High. The Saints play Loveland (23-3) in the state semifinals on Nov. 8.
19. Rockford (Mich.) (42-1-1)
Last week: 19
Michigan’s top team last week swept Grand Haven and Christian High (Grand Rapids) by 3-0 scores, and then defeated Greenville, 3-0. Mallory Wandel had 18 kills; Izzie Delacher, five aces and 31 assists; Grace Crelly, five blocks; and Anna Dady, 10 digs, against Greenville.
20. Roncalli (Indianapolis) (32-5)
Last week: 20
The Royals last week defeated Brownstown Central, 3-2, and Tri-State Hendricks, 3-0, to advance to the 2025 IHSAA Class 3A state championship match against Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger on Nov. 8. Lily Jones had 19 kills; Reagan Turk, five aces and 16 digs; and Norah Bell, 35 assists, against Tri-State Hendricks.
21. Marist (Chicago) (32-5)
Last week: 21
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ Redhawks last week swept Bloom and Sandburg by 2-0 scores. Marist then defeated Lincoln-Way East (29-8), 2-0. They take on Mother McAuley on Nov. 6.
22. Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz.) (32-3)
Last week: 23
The Mustangs last week swept Centennial and Lake Havasu by 3-0 scores. Brooklyn Jenkins had nine kills and five aces, Kami Milner had 17 digs, and Lily Rolfes had 21 assists against Lake Havasu.
23. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (38-1)
Last week: 24
The Lancers last week defeated Cor Jesu Academy, 3-0, in the 2025 Missouri High School Girls Volleyball Class 5 quarterfinals. Shaye Witherspoon had 23 kills, Claire Ulrich had five blocks, Addy Wiese had 13 digs, and Alexa Hastings, 16 assists for Lafayette. The Lancers take on Nixa (28-9) in the semifinals on Nov. 6.
24. McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) (47-2)
Last week: Not ranked
The Yellow Jackets surged into the Top 25 after beating Thompson, 25-20, 29-31, 25-21, 21-17, to win the Class 7A state championship – their fourth consecutive state title. They ended the season with an impressive 41-match win streak. Catherine McClain had 19 kills and five blocks; Cami Huff, 15 kills and five blocks; Bella Smith, 25 digs; and Alice Wood, 44 assists, in the final for McGill-Toolen.
25. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (31-5)
Last week: Not ranked
The Dragons have won 10 straight matches, including 3-0 sweeps of Mansfield Legacy and Coronado in the 2025 UIL Texas Volleyball Conference 6A, Division 2 playoffs. They take on Plano West (28-5) next in the regional semifinals on Nov. 7. Layla Austin, Kinsley Young, Lauren St. Charles and Emma Eyster lead Southlake Carroll.
Dropped out: Westfield (Ind.) (26-2), Mansfield (Texas) (44-3)
Honorable Mention:
Westfield (Ind.) (26-2)
Mansfield (Texas) (44-3)
Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (29-7)
Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (36-5-3)
Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (29-4)
Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) 30-6
Northwest (Waukee, Iowa) 36-1
Lovett (Atlanta) 42-3
Orangewood Christian School (Maitland, Fla.) 26-5
Allen (Texas) 36-6
James Wood High School (Winchester, Va.) 24-2
Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) 19-1
Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix) 25-6
Argyle (Texas) 34-3
Norris (Firth, Neb.) 35-1
Pleasant Valley (Iowa) 29-6
Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 22-2
St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 33-5
Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.) 31-6
Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas) 33-4
‘Iolani (Honolulu) 25-7
Walton (Marietta, Ga.) 28-6
Lovett (Ga.) 42-3
Spring-Ford High (Royersford, Pa.) 27-0
Plano West (Texas) 28-5
