How to watch: MLB High School All-American Game (8/14/2024)
MLB has a full slate of Wednesday night games, but high school baseball fans will have a chance to watch some 2025 MLB Draft prospects tonight on mlb.com.
California boasts 12 of the 34 high school baseball stars playing in the game, while Texas has four.
Ethan Holliday of Oklahoma is the biggest name of the bunch, as he's projected as the early favorite to be the top overall pick in 2025. He's the younger brother of top MLB prospect Jackson Holliday and the son of former MLB all-star Matt Holliday.
Other participants projected as top 10 picks in 2025 include Brady Ebel from California and Xavier Neyens from Washington.
One of the most intriguing prospects playing in the game is Kruz Schoolcraft from Oregon. He's a 6-foot-8 lefty who's equally adept on the mound, in the batters box and with the glove at first base.
Here are details on tonight's game:
HOW TO WATCH
What: MLB High School All-American Game
When: 6:30 p.m. PT, 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Where: Petco Park | San Diego, California
How to watch: The game will stream live on MLB.com and the MLB app. The broadcast will re-air on MLB Network at 8 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. ET on August 17.
Here are all 34 players participating, along with the high school they attend, their position and where they're committed to play college baseball:
Clayton Armah, St. John's College HS (Washington, DC)
RHP, Auburn
Caleb Barnett, Mountain Brook HS (Alabama)
3B, Alabama
Alex Barr, Kankakee Valley HS (Indiana)
LHP, Indiana
Luke Billings, Prosper HS (Texas)
UT/RHP, Texas A&M
Grayson Boles, St. Augustine HS (California)
RHP, Texas
Billy Carlson, Corona HS (California)
IF/RHP, Vanderbilt
Angel Cervantes, Warren HS (California)
RHP, UCLA
Kayson Cunningham, San Antonio Johnson HS (Texas)
IF, Texas
Brady Ebel, Corona HS (California)
IF, LSU
Jaden Fauske, Nazareth Academy (Illinois)
OF/C, Uncommitted
Gavin Fien, Great Oak HS (California)
3B, Texas
Sean Gamble, IMG Academy (Florida)
OF, Vanderbilt
Trent Grindlinger, Huntington Beach HS (California)
C, Mississippi State
Landon Harmon, East Union HS (Mississippi)
RHP, Mississippi State
Josiah Hartshorn, Orange Lutheran HS (California)
1B, Texas A&M
Ethan Holliday, Stillwater HS (Oklahoma)
IF, Oklahoma State
Brayden Jaksa, Irvington HS (California)
C, Oregon
Jack McKernan, Ridge Point HS (Texas)
LHP, Texas
Peter Mershon, Eastside HS (South Carolina)
C, Uncommitted
Dean Moss, IMG Academy (Florida)
OF, LSU
Xavier Neyens, Mount Vernon (Washington)
3B, Oregon State
Anthony Pack, Millikan HS (California)
OF, Texas
Mason Pike, Puyallup HS (Washington)
IF/RHP, Oregon State
Reagan Ricken, Great Oak HS (California)
RHP, LSU
Quinn Schambow, Libertyville HS (Illinois)
C, Oklahoma State
Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset HS (Oregon)
1B/LHP, Uncommitted
Minjae Seo, Hebron HS (Texas)
RHP, Florida
Brock Sell, Tokay HS (California)
OF, Stanford
Miguel Sime, Poly Prep Country Day (New York)
RHP, LSU
Myles Upchurch, St. Albans (Washington, DC)
RHP, Alabama
Aaron Watson, Trinity Christian Academy (Florida)
RHP, Virginia
Reid Worley, Cherokee HS (Georgia)
RHP, Kennesaw State
Eli Willits, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (Oklahoma)
IF, Oklahoma
Quentin Young, Oaks Christian HS (California)
3B, LSU
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports