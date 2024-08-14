High School

How to watch: MLB High School All-American Game (8/14/2024)

The top high school baseball players in the country will compete on a national stage Wednesday night

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Corona (California) High School infielder Brady Ebel is an LSU commit projected as an early pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Corona (California) High School infielder Brady Ebel is an LSU commit projected as an early pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

MLB has a full slate of Wednesday night games, but high school baseball fans will have a chance to watch some 2025 MLB Draft prospects tonight on mlb.com.

California boasts 12 of the 34 high school baseball stars playing in the game, while Texas has four.

Ethan Holliday of Oklahoma is the biggest name of the bunch, as he's projected as the early favorite to be the top overall pick in 2025. He's the younger brother of top MLB prospect Jackson Holliday and the son of former MLB all-star Matt Holliday.

Other participants projected as top 10 picks in 2025 include Brady Ebel from California and Xavier Neyens from Washington.

One of the most intriguing prospects playing in the game is Kruz Schoolcraft from Oregon. He's a 6-foot-8 lefty who's equally adept on the mound, in the batters box and with the glove at first base.

Here are details on tonight's game:

HOW TO WATCH

What: MLB High School All-American Game

When: 6:30 p.m. PT, 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Where: Petco Park | San Diego, California

How to watch: The game will stream live on MLB.com and the MLB app. The broadcast will re-air on MLB Network at 8 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. ET on August 17.

Here are all 34 players participating, along with the high school they attend, their position and where they're committed to play college baseball:

Clayton Armah, St. John's College HS (Washington, DC)

RHP, Auburn

Caleb Barnett, Mountain Brook HS (Alabama)

3B, Alabama

Alex Barr, Kankakee Valley HS (Indiana)

LHP, Indiana

Luke Billings, Prosper HS (Texas)

UT/RHP, Texas A&M

Grayson Boles, St. Augustine HS (California)

RHP, Texas

Billy Carlson, Corona HS (California)

IF/RHP, Vanderbilt

Angel Cervantes, Warren HS (California)

RHP, UCLA

Kayson Cunningham, San Antonio Johnson HS (Texas)

IF, Texas

Brady Ebel, Corona HS (California)

IF, LSU

Jaden Fauske, Nazareth Academy (Illinois)

OF/C, Uncommitted

Gavin Fien, Great Oak HS (California)

3B, Texas

Sean Gamble, IMG Academy (Florida)

OF, Vanderbilt

Trent Grindlinger, Huntington Beach HS (California)

C, Mississippi State

Landon Harmon, East Union HS (Mississippi)

RHP, Mississippi State

Josiah Hartshorn, Orange Lutheran HS (California)

1B, Texas A&M

Ethan Holliday, Stillwater HS (Oklahoma)

IF, Oklahoma State

Brayden Jaksa, Irvington HS (California)

C, Oregon

Jack McKernan, Ridge Point HS (Texas)

LHP, Texas

Peter Mershon, Eastside HS (South Carolina)

C, Uncommitted

Dean Moss, IMG Academy (Florida)

OF, LSU

Xavier Neyens, Mount Vernon (Washington)

3B, Oregon State

Anthony Pack, Millikan HS (California)

OF, Texas

Mason Pike, Puyallup HS (Washington)

IF/RHP, Oregon State

Reagan Ricken, Great Oak HS (California)

RHP, LSU

Quinn Schambow, Libertyville HS (Illinois)

C, Oklahoma State

Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset HS (Oregon)

1B/LHP, Uncommitted

Minjae Seo, Hebron HS (Texas)

RHP, Florida

Brock Sell, Tokay HS (California)

OF, Stanford

Miguel Sime, Poly Prep Country Day (New York)

RHP, LSU

Myles Upchurch, St. Albans (Washington, DC)

RHP, Alabama

Aaron Watson, Trinity Christian Academy (Florida)

RHP, Virginia

Reid Worley, Cherokee HS (Georgia)

RHP, Kennesaw State

Eli Willits, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (Oklahoma)

IF, Oklahoma

Quentin Young, Oaks Christian HS (California)

3B, LSU

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

MIKE SWANSON, SBLIVE SPORTS

Mike Swanson is the Trending News Editor for SBLive Sports. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

