James Pearce rises from 4-star high school edge rusher to first-round NFL Draft pick by Atlanta Falcons

Former Chambers Cougar in Charlotte (N.C.) standout is nabbed with pick No. 26 before more than 200,000 fans at Lambeau Field in Green Bay

Mitch Stephens

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. autographs items for children after a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. autographs items for children after a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel /USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He had an impressive four-star recruiting ranking and a No. 202 overall national ranking in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports Composite

That helped James Pearce Jr., then a 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior edge rusher at Chambers (Charlotte, N.C.), secure 18 college scholarship offers, one of which arrived from the University of Tennessee, where he ultimately picked. 

After three years with the Vols, his stock and reputation improved, culminating Thursday with his section No. 26 overall by the Atlanta Falcons of the 2025 NFL Draft.

A leap from 202 to No. 26 is an impressive one though most knew that Pearce had a very high ceiling. 

He was rated even higher by On3.com, which made him a 5-star recruit and the No. 11 player overall in the Class of 2022. 

That’s after he racked up 14.5 sacks and 14 more tackles for loss his senior season, had nine pass breakups, forced three fumbles and added two safeties and two interceptions. 

That’s a lot of numbers for a defensive end. 

High school, college NFL football
Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) sacks UTEP quarterback JP Pickles (19) during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a junior, he had 47 tackles, 24 for loss with 11 sacks and was picked the No. 18 player in the state by MaxPreps. His Cougars went a combined 47-10 in his four years at the school,

Three very productive years at Tennessee vaulted him into the first round. 

Daniel Jeremiah, of NFL.com, critiqued Pearce this way heading into the draft: 

“Pearce is a long, lean edge rusher,” Jeremiah wrote. “The Volunteers moved him around in their scheme and he created havoc from a variety of entry points. 

“His first three steps are very explosive when he’s rushing off the edge. For such a lean-framed player, he can generate a lot of pocket bush with his bull rush. When he’s used as a walk-around blitzer, he exposes the lack of athleticism along the interior of offensive lines. 

“They clear the runway for him and he goes to work. His pressure rate stands out among his peers in this class. 

High school, college, NFL football
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce (DL59) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Against the run, he plays bigger than his weight would suggest. He sets a firm edge, especially against tight ends. Overall, Pearce has a double-digit sack potential and should make an immediate impact in the league.”

