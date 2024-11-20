Jax Glendenning, Audrey Jensen voted High School Sports on SI National Athletes of the Week (11/11/2024)
Congratulations to Lebanon (Missouri) senior Jax Glendenning and Milton (Georgia) junior Audrey Jenson for being voted High School Sports on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Nov. 4-10.
Glendenning, a running back, ran for 243 yards and five touchdowns and added a 78-yard TD reception in a 44-24 win over Capital City.
Jensen, a quarterback, threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Blessed Trinity.
Glendenning received 50.8 percent of the vote, edging out Evan Powell of Cajon (California).
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received more than 80,000 votes.
Jensen earned 53.01 percent of the vote to beat out Marcellus (New York) sophomore Lexie Fragnito (44.2 percent).
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 80,000 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
SBLive/SI National High School Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Jax Glendenning, sr., Lebanon (Missouri) football
Lebanon’s season came to an end last Friday with a 30-18 playoff loss to Helias. Glendenning received 50.8 percent of the vote.
2. Evan Powell, sr., Cajon (California) football
Powell threw for 453 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — in a 52-22 win over Chino Hills. Powell received 33.62 percent of the vote.
3. Noah Spencer, sr., University School of Jackson (Tennessee) football
Spencer ran for 353 yards and six touchdowns as University School of Jackson defeated Webb School, 56-34. Spencer received 6.02 percent of the vote.
4. Nick Crowley, sr., Wilsonville (Oregon) football
Crowley had 10 catches for 198 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-34 victory over Bend. Crowley received 2.67 percent of the vote.
5. Wyatt Afman, fr., Trinity Academy (Kansas) soccer
Afman came through with a hat trick as Trinity Academy captured the Class 4-1A state championship with a 4-3 win over Rose Hill. Afman received 2.18 percent of the vote.
SBLive/SI National High School Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Audrey Jensen, jr., Milton (Georgia) flag football
Jensen has thrown for 3,021 yards and 42 touchdowns this season. She received 53.01 percent of the vote.
7. Lexie Fragnito, so., Marcellus (New York) soccer
Fragnito scored three goals as Marcellus blanked Canton, 7-0. Fragnito received 44.2 percent of the vote.
8. Jaz Martinez, sr., Vega (Texas) volleyball
Martinez tallied 24 kills and 17 digs in a four-set win over Ropes. Martinez received 1.25 percent of the vote. v
9. Ashley Brown, so., Dock Mennonite (Pennsylvania) soccer
Brown scored three goals in a 6-0 shutout of Masterman. Brown received 1.06 percent of the vote.
10. Emily Wisniewski, sr., Crescent Valley (Oregon) cross country
Wisniewski, an N.C. State commit, became the first four-time cross country state champion in Oregon history with a winning time of 17 minutes, 14.5 seconds at the Class 5A state meet. She received 0.14 percent of the vote.
—
