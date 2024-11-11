Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (11/11/2024)
Each week during the high school sports season, SBLive/SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Nov. 4-10. Voting closes on Monday, Nov. 18 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
SBLive/SI National High School Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Livier Andrade, jr., Panorama (California) flag football
Andrade caught three touchdowns and intercepted two passes in a 26-0 shutout of Foshay Learning Center.
2. Emma Bradshaw, sr., Ward Melville (New York) volleyball
Bradshaw had 21 kills as Ward Melville captured the Suffolk Class AAA title against Commack.
3. Ashley Brown, so., Dock Mennonite (Pennsylvania) soccer
Brown scored three goals in a 6-0 shutout of Masterman.
4. Kaci Demaria, sr., Palos Verdes (California) volleyball
Demaria did all she could with 42 kills as Palos Verdes fell to Murrieta Valley in five sets in the Division 2 final.
5. Abby Droner, sr., Chatham (New Jersey) soccer
Droner netted her 50th career goal off a direct corner kick in a 5-1 win over North Hunterdon.
6. Hope Ernst, fr., Ramsey (New Jersey) soccer
Ernst had two goals and an assist in a 7-0 win victory over Demarest.
7. Lexie Fragnito, so., Marcellus (New York) soccer
Fragnito scored three goals as Marcellus blanked Canton, 7-0.
8. Navea Gauthier, sr., Shelby (Michigan) volleyball
Gauthier had 33 kills and 22 digs in a straight-sets victory over Hart. The Ohio State commit is Michigan’s all-time leader in kills with 3,615 and counting.
9. Audrey Jensen, jr., Milton (Georgia) flag football
Jensen threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Blessed Trinity.
10. Kylee Jerome, sr., Caldera (Oregon) soccer
Jerome recorded a hat trick in a 6-0 shutout of Hood River Valley.
11. Akylah Kaino, sr., Burns (Oregon) volleyball
Kaino tallied 40 kills — the most for an Oregon player this season — in a five-set Class 3A state semifinal win over Pleasant Hill. The Highlanders went on to place second.
12. Tessa Knapp, sr., Bay (Ohio) soccer
Knapp, Ohio’s all-time leading scorer, netted a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Nordonia. Knapp is committed to Notre Dame.
13. Michaela Little, sr., Lawrence (New Jersey) soccer
Little had two goals as Lawrence shut out Freehold Borough, 2-0, to reach the sectional semifinals for the first time in 24 years.
14. Jaz Martinez, sr., Vega (Texas) volleyball
Martinez tallied 24 kills and 17 digs in a four-set win over Ropes.
15. Kyleigh Meigs, so., Moore Catholic (New York) soccer
Meigs scored four goals in a 7-0 win over Christ the King.
16. Gianna Pitts, so., Mechanicville (New York) soccer
Pitts had a hat trick in a 4-0 shutout Northeastern Clinton.
17. Rylee Russell, jr., Freeman (Washington) soccer
Russell exploded for nine goals in a 13-1 win over Rearden.
18. Khloe Schultz, jr., Sandwich (Massachusetts) field hockey
Schultz had three goals and an assist in a 6-0 shutout of Foxborough.
19. Molly Shafer, sr., Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Iowa) volleyball
Shafer delivered with 41 kills — a new Class 2A state tournament record — in a four-set win over Dyersville Beckman.
20. Emily Wisniewski, sr., Crescent Valley (Oregon) cross country
Wisniewski, an N.C. State commit, became the first four-time cross country state champion in Oregon history with a winning time of 17 minutes, 14.5 seconds at the Class 5A state meet.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports