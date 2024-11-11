Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (11/11/2024)
Each week during the high school sports season, SBLive/SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Nov. 4-10. Voting closes on Monday, Nov. 18 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
SBLive/SI National High School Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Wyatt Afman, fr., Trinity Academy (Kansas) soccer
Afman came through with a hat trick as Trinity Academy captured the Class 4-1A state championship with a 4-3 win over Rose Hill.
2. Tyrese Boast, sr., Church Point (Louisiana) football
Boast ran for 303 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries as Church Point downed Ville Platte, 55-28.
3. Joe Caudill, jr., Lexington (Ohio) football
Caudill compiled 380 yards of total offense and accounted for seven touchdowns — five rushing, two passing — in a 49-29 win over Rocky River.
4. Nick Crowley, sr., Wilsonville (Oregon) football
Crowley had 10 catches for 198 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-34 victory over Bend.
5. Siaki Fekitoa, jr., Bountiful (Utah) football
Fekitoa accumulated more than 200 yards of total offense and scored five touchdowns as Bountiful edged Maple Mountain, 42-35.
6. Jax Glendenning, sr., Lebanon (Missouri) football
Glendenning ran for 243 yards and five touchdowns and added a 78-yard TD reception in a 44-24 win over Capital City.
7. JonAnthony Hall, sr., Fishers (Indiana) football
Hall, a Stanford commit, had 11 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns as Fishers survived a 44-41 shootout with Hamilton Southeastern.
8. Joey Hardy, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Iowa) football
Hardy only needed 15 carries to run for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 53-21 win over Nevada. Sergeant Bluff-Luton rushed for 557 yards as a team.
9. John Hebert, jr., Strake Jesuit (Texas) football
Hebert was a workhorse in a 31-7 win over Foster, carrying it 37 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns.
10. Drew Kates, sr., Richland Royal (Texas) football
Kates threw for 412 yards and scored seven total touchdowns — six passing, one rushing — as Richland Royal downed Azle, 58-28.
11. Matt Klingener, sr., Morris Knolls (New Jersey) soccer
Klingener scored a career-high four goals in a 5-2 win over Montville.
12. Preston Lancaster, sr., Tuscaloosa Academy (Alabama) football
Lancaster eclipsed the 10,000 career passing yards mark as Tuscaloosa Academy blasted North Sand Mountain, 42-6. The senior competed 14 of 19 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns in the victory.
13. Jhadis Luckey, jr., San Ramon (California) football
Luckey ran for more than 300 yards and seven touchdowns — a new San Ramon single-game record — in a 54-48 overtime win over Amador Valley.
14. Breck Mallory, jr., Lawrence North (Indiana) football
Mallory had a 40-yard pick-six and a 28-yard fumble return touchdown in a 24-7 win over Cathedral.
15. Merek Mihelish, sr., Capital (Montana) football
Mihelish completed 13 of 16 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns while running for 85 yards in a 50-18 win over Sentinel. The senior is committed to Montana.
16. Ryan Noel, sr., Faith Christian (Pennsylvania) soccer
Noel netted both of his team’s goals, including the game-winner in the 65th minute of a 2-1 victory over Lancaster Catholic.
17. Trevor Nogler, sr., Tyngsborough (Massachusetts) soccer
Nogler made six saves in a 2-0 shutout of Stoneham.
18. Diego Ortiz, sr., Middlesex (New Jersey) soccer
Ortiz found the back of the net three times in a 3-0 shutout of Metuchen.
19. Steele Pizzella, sr., Notre Dame (California) football
Pizzella, a Washington State commit, threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns while running for 173 yards and a score in a 49-47 loss to Simi Valley.
20. Evan Powell, sr., Cajon (California) football
Powell threw for 453 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — in a 52-22 win over Chino Hills.
21. Jordan Rossetta, so., Grants Pass (Oregon) football
Rossetta fired six touchdown passes as Grants Pass downed Sunset, 49-27.
22. Vala Saghafi, so., Jesuit (Oregon) soccer
Saghafi netted four goals in a 6-1 win over Westview.
23. Noah Spencer, sr., University School of Jackson (Tennessee) football
Spencer ran for 353 yards and six touchdowns as University School of Jackson defeated Webb School, 56-34.
24. Caden Symons, jr., Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) football
Symons completed 30 of 40 passes for 459 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-21 victory over Middleton.
25. Kane White-Tinsley, jr., West Plains (Texas) football
White-Tinsley intercepted three passes and had eight tackles in a 45-14 win over Hereford. The junior also ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on offense.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports